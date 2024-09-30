 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Nepal Floods
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
world

Flooding deaths in Nepal reach 193

0 Comments
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
KATHMANDU, Nepal

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

A police statement said there were 31 people who were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

Many of the deaths were in the capital, Kathmandu, which got heavy rainfall, and much of southern part of the city was flooded.

At least three buses stuck in traffic jam were buried by a landslide that killed three dozen people at a point on the highway about 16 kilometers from Kathmandu. Because of the blocked road, people in the buses and other vehicles were sleeping when the landslide buried the vehicles.

Kathmandu had remained cut off all weekend as the three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides. Workers were able to temporarily open up the key Prithvi highway, removing rocks, mud and trees that had been washed from the mountains.

Weather improved on Sunday and Monday, allowing rescue and recovery work to be stepped up.

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which was inundated on Saturday, were cleaning up houses as water levels began to recede. At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which was the hardest hit by flooding.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. The government announced it was closing schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days.

The monsoon season began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo