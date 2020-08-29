Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Flooding in Niger kills 45, displaces more than 226,000

0 Comments
By DALATOU MAMANE
NIAMEY, Niger

Flooding from heavy rains in Niger has killed at least 45 people this week and forced more than 226,000 from their homes, officials in the West African nation said Friday.

Niger’s western region has been hardest hit by days of rain that caused the Niger River to overflow, essentially shutting down the capital, Niamey.

Dozens of mud homes have collapsed along the river in the Kirkissoye district and rice fields are submerged.

Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, who visited the affected neighborhoods and families, was outraged.

“This situation is difficult” and should not have happened in view of the river dyke rehabilitation work carried out just before the rainy season, he said. “I thought that the capital of Niamey was safe from flooding."

He said additional efforts will be made to protect other threatened areas.

With climate change, "we are never safe from floods,” the prime minister warned.

An emergency appeal had been launched for populations in flood-prone areas to abandon their homes.

Since Monday, rains and flooding have affected at least 25,800 homes, according to the Council of Ministers. In addition, 64 classrooms and 24 mosques have collapsed and hundreds of granaries are damaged, the government said.

Niger suffers flooding annually, forcing many families to take refuge in schools and makeshift shelters.

In 2019, at least 57 people were killed and more than 132,500 were displaced by the rains, according to the government.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo