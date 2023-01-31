Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits

Saying gun owners don't need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida's House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe.
Republican leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have expressed support for the idea, so the bill should not have a problem passing in a legislature with a GOP a super-majority.
“What we're about here today is a universal right that applies to each and every man or woman regardless of race, gender, creed or background," Speaker Paul Renner said at a news conference.
Democrats immediately responded that the proposal could lead to more gun violence and accidents. They said that the bill supporters call constitutional carry will allow people to buy guns with no training or background checks.
“Untrained carry is what it is,” said Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was mayor of Parkland when a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student fatally shot 17 students and faculty. “You are not making our communities, our schools or any places safer with this.”
Renner said law-abiding gun owners will take safety seriously.
"Anybody that is a gun owner and uses guns knows that safety comes first," Renner said. “That's important, but it's not required. So the permit and all aspects of that permit will go away.”
Manuel and Patricia Oliver became advocates for tighter gun regulations after losing their 17-year-old son Joaquin in the 2018 massacre at the Parkland high school. They said with more people carrying guns without restrictions, Florida will become a more dangerous state.
“How about a little paperwork, some norms, before we take that step. It’s not right and it’s not protecting (the carrier) from anything. It is actually putting in danger a lot of people,” Manuel Oliver said.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said people who want to do harm to others won't be stopped by the permit requirement.
"Criminals don't get a permit. Not one of them. They don't care about obeying the law. Our law-abiding citizens have that immediate right, guarantee and freedom to protect themselves," Ivey said.
About half the states allow people to carry a gun without a permit, a movement that has been growing particularly among conservative states.
Florida handgun owners would still have to conceal their weapons in public, though there has been discussion to allow gun owners to openly carry weapons.
Associated Press writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2020hindsights
Except it isn't, is it? There are sensible laws that don't allow certain people access to them. For example, if you have a misdemeanor crime of violence in the last three years, you cannot get a concealed weapons permit in Florida.
dagon
So sayeth the GOP. It's right there in the Bible where God handed Moses an AR-15 on Mount Sinai and told Jesus "Power flows from the barrel of a gun".
These are the red meat issues the GOP feeds it's base and probably a vision of the 2024 election.
Strangerland
When is it that god decreed all man haveth the right to own a handgun? Is it in the bible?
Yubaru
To understand this, one has to understand the stupidity and ignorance of the MAGA type Republicans who believe that it's their "god" that runs things in the US, oh and that "god" is the "white" god only, as other "gods" and religions don't count.
Impossible to understand I'd say!
Yubaru
"Universal right?"
What an arrogant arse! While it may be a "right" in the constitution of the United States of America, I can not ever recall seeing anyone from anywhere else in the world making this outlandish and idiotic claim!
I am ever so glad that I live in Japan. It may not be perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but at least 30,000 plus people dont die because of guns! I dont have to worry about a coworker going "postal". I dont have to worry about getting gunned down at my social dance club, or while going to church. (The list goes on!)
Someone needs to tell these folks that we have a "universal" right to not have your idiocy exported to the world!
Strangerland
What is it that defines a right as universal? Or even god-given for that matter?
RKL
This is a Constitutional right that should not be restrained; especially under Biden's administration.
Good for DeSantis.
2020hindsights
RKL
The constitution even says that the right should be constrained. And it is. So that argument doesn't hold any water.
RKL
2020hindsightsToday 08:03 am JST
RKL
The constitution even says that the right should be constrained. And it is. So that argument doesn't hold any water.
It's restrained in Florida, So there's the water.
And the Florida legislature will decide whether or not to change it, in line with the Constitution.
bass4funk
I agree. No wonder people can’t flee fast enough to Florida, safety, the rule of law and the second amendment rule. As DeSantis said, Florida is where liberalism and wokeness come to die.
Trump/DeSantis 2024
Yubaru
When did the US constitution become "universal"? The arrogance is unbelievable!
Nemo
I remember a time with higher crime rates when the idea of unlicensed carry, concealed or open was laughed at because it was and is a patently stupid idea.
This isn’t about policy or the Constitution or whatever rights one’s deity has granted.
Nope, this is 100% white grievance, mixed with a little buffoonery so that Gov. Helmet hair can take his schtick national.