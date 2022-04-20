Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, the latest volley in a feud between the governor and the entertainment giant over what critics have dubbed the “Don't Say Gay” law.
DeSantis, an ascendant GOP governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, has battled with Disney over the company's opposition to a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
On Tuesday, DeSantis raised the stakes.
As lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting, the governor issued a proclamation that allows the GOP-controlled statehouse to take up bills eliminating Disney's self-governing district. Republicans quickly filed proposals to do so.
“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week. And so, yes they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968, and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District," DeSantis said at a news conference, referencing the company's governing district without mentioning Disney by name. He did not elaborate.
Disney representatives did not return an emailed request for comment on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how the elimination of the district would affect the company or neighboring governments.
The Reedy Creek Improvement District is a private government controlled by Disney World and set up by the state Legislature in 1967 that allows it to provide government services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure.
The creation of the district, and the control it gave Disney over 27,000 acres (11,000 hectares) in Florida, was a crucial element in the company's plans to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Company officials said they needed autonomy to plan a futuristic city along with the theme park. The city never materialized, however; instead, it morphed into the EPCOT theme park.
The push to punish the company comes after Disney announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the new Parental Rights in Education law. Opponents dubbed the law “Don't Say Gay," arguing that barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades would marginalize LGBTQ people.
Disney is one of Florida's biggest private employers: Last year, the company said it had more than 60,000 workers. LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill. Some walked off the job in protest.
DeSantis has repeatedly lashed out at Disney and critics of the law, gaining considerable attention in conservative media spheres. He insists the policy is reasonable and says parents, not teachers, should broach subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with children.
Republican lawmakers appear receptive to punishing Disney, filing proposals that would dissolve the district by June 2023. DeSantis has been a powerful governor, effectively pushing his priorities in the statehouse, and both the GOP Senate president and House speaker support him on the Disney issue.
Democrats were quick to criticize the governor's move as retribution for the company's stance on the education bill. Some pointed out that Disney has been a major economic driver in the state.
“What world are we living in right now?” asked Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson. “It’s the freedom state of Florida. If they disagree with the governor, he brings out the Gatling gun.”
Retired Rollins College political scientist Richard Foglesong, whose book, “Married to the Mouse” recounts the formation of Reedy Creek, said he thought initially that “cooler heads would prevail” in the war of words between DeSantis and Disney.
“I believe I was wrong. I overestimated — or underestimated — Gov. DeSantis,” Foglesong said. “I see it as a legitimate threat.”
Associated Press writers Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee and Mike Schneider in Orlando contributed to this report.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
A bold move from the "small government" party.
Desert Tortoise
It is interesting to see the clash of two opaque authoritarian organizations. Disney security in Anaheim is notorious for detaining guests for hours and interrogating them. They push the city government around as it the city exists for their sole benefit and not for the benefit of its residents. There was a well kept trailer park near the "Disney Resort District" that had been there for decades. At some point Disney decided it didn't fit their image and prevailed on the city to have it removed. Too bad for the residents many of whom had lived there for many years, even decades. The mouse roars and you hop. So one side of me loves seeing Disney cut down to size. On the other hand the particular political dispute in question is not one I want to see Florida win. I don't support their antipathy towards the LGBQ community and do not think government should prevail in enforcing what is really religious bigotry as a matter of public policy.
Skeptical
Just to be clear, the push to "punish" The Mouse came after the company vowed to help strike down the Parental Rights in Education Act. Specifically, The Mouse publically said that it's “goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”
Statements not usually attributed to a self-governing improvement district. Historically, the districts around the country tend to shy away from practicing politics away from those matters directly affecting the district. Under state law, this corporation possibly has made itself into a political action committee.
By stepping into politics - particularly controversal politics - The Mouse shouldn't be too surprised when politics turns to step on it.
Strangerland
Republicans: Freedom of speech - but don't say gay, or criticize Republicans for limiting freedom of speech.
All logical. Carry on.
theFu
Why does this feel like nationalizing a private entity?
Disney should never have been allowed to have their own govt services. Basically, it lets them bypass all the normal hassles that the rest of the state has to deal with when dealing with any state govt. That isn't fair.
I dislike the true reason by the GOP to this power grab and disagree with the GOP stances on COVID, masks, education, and almost all social stuff, but Disney should never have been allowed any exception for all the evil that company does.
Blacklabel
Don’t say gay is hilarious. considering a major movie studio just edited gay references out of their own movie to release it in China.