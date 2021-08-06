Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise

It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus.
DeSantis fired back that he did not want to “hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” adding, “Why don't you do your job?”
The exchange was unusually direct and bitter, particularly for politicians dealing with a crisis that is killing Americans in rising numbers. But it was a sign that the now-familiar cudgels of virus politics — debates pitting “freedoms” against masks and restrictions — remain potent weapons. And DeSantis, in particular, appears eager to carry that fight into next year’s midterms election, and beyond.
“He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration,” said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits. “It’s not a surprise to see Biden and DeSantis going at it.”
The strategy comes with risks. DeSantis is up for reelection next year and is frequently mentioned as a 2024 presidential contender. His national profile has risen in large part because he spent the early part of the pandemic pushing a message that prioritized his state’s economy over sweeping restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But his state is now an epicenter of the latest surge. Florida has repeatedly broken records for hospitalized patients this week, and it and Texas accounted for a third of all new cases nationwide last week, according to the White House.
DeSantis has responded by banning mask mandates in schools and arguing that vaccines are the best way to fight the virus while new restrictions amount to impediments on liberty.
“Florida is a free state, and we will empower our people," DeSantis said in a fundraising email keying off his hitting back at the president. "We will not allow Joe Biden and his bureaucratic flunkies to come in and commandeer the rights and freedoms of Floridians.”
Biden's willingness to call out the Republican governor of Florida — as well as his colleagues in other hot spots like Texas — marks a new confrontational turn for him as well. For months, the White House has tried to minimize the perception of distance between the president and governors in hopes of depoliticizing the vaccination process.
It had sought to prevent a nationwide panic over the spread of the delta variant and to make good on the promise that the nation was ready to move past the pandemic. But with new cases averaging more than 70,000 a day — above the peak last summer before vaccines were available — the messaging has shifted.
The White House is now casting what’s occurring as a more localized concern primarily affecting areas of the country that have lagging vaccination rates and that have not followed federal guidance recommending face masks in areas with high case rates. But the hardest-hit areas tend to be run by Republicans like DeSantis.
Biden is proving more reticent than DeSantis to continue the feud. When asked Thursday about DeSantis' response to his comments, Biden simply asked, “Governor who?” and grinned.
Still, that didn't stop White House press secretary Jen Psaki from turning up the administration’s criticism, saying it was a “fact” that DeSantis “has taken steps that are counter to public health recommendations.”
“Frankly, this is too serious, deadly serious, to be doing partisan name calling,” Psaki said.
She added that administration officials remained in touch with Florida’s public health officials, despite DeSantis’ posture. Psaki also said the White House was focused on ensuring Floridians know what steps they should be taking to safeguard their health, “even if those are not steps taken at the top of the leadership in that state.”
Republican governors attacking Democratic presidents and vice versa is nothing new, meanwhile. And even heated partisan back-and-forth as the coronavirus rages has happened before.
During the early months of the pandemic last year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefings were carried live on national television and cheered by Democrats across the country as a science-based antidote to then-President Donald Trump’s own daily sessions with the media.
One day when Cuomo was holding his briefing, Trump tweeted that the New York governor was doing too much “complaining” and should “get out there and get the job done. Stop talking.” Cuomo was asked about that and shot back, “If he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work.”
Cuomo is now under intense pressure to resign after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. But his state is no longer the virus hot spot that Florida is.
Biden also rarely channels his predecessor's combative tactics, underscoring how strange the political dynamics of the latest virus surge are becoming.
Another indication that the back-and-forth between Biden and DeSantis could foreshadow similar future clashes as the midterms loom is that the governor and president recently put aside their differences and appeared together after the deadly collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida. That’s a far cry from what’s happening now.
“He’s only telling us what he’s against,” Bernard Ashby, a Miami cardiologist who leads the Florida chapter of the Committee to Protect Health Care, said of DeSantis. “I think it’s up to him, as leader of our state, to actually do something to decrease the amount of people that we see getting infected, hospitalized, ending up in the ICU and ultimately dying.”
DeSantis is nonetheless doubling down. His harsh words for Biden have already caused a stir in conservative online circles, and the governor has since appeared on Fox News to reiterate them.
“That’s been his strategy his entire existence ... whatever plays on Fox News is where he’s going,” said Kevin Cate, a Florida-based Democratic strategist and veteran of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Cate, a campaign consultant for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor and has been an outspoken DeSantis critic, said if the Florida loss of life now occurring because of the coronavirus had been a hurricane, the governor would have “suited up” for disaster response without worrying about the political optics.
“If Ron DeSantis had one-tenth of the vitriol against the virus that he spews about Joe Biden,” he said, “people would not be dying in Florida.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
43 Comments
Pukey2
His new nickname is the Pied Piper of Covid-19. Carry on! You're doing a great job...................of killing your own voters. Carry on.
Blacklabel
thousands of people a week with COVID are at our border. Over 100 countries represented there so every variant in the world walking right in to the USA then being bussed to Florida and many other states.
fix your border Biden then talk.
bass4funk
I just love this guy. No wonder this guy is a rock star. He gets points for check listing and checkmating Biden and Psaki as they should have been, long overdue.
plasticmonkey
You just love obnoxious circus clowns who mouth off about "liberals". That's the low bar required to become a "rock star" in today's GOP.
Watch tough guy DeSantis beg for federal assistance when Floria gets battered by another hurricane.
Desert Tortoise
Mr. Desantis is Exhibit A of all that is wrong with the modern Republican Party where ideological purity is more important than finding ways to save lives in the face of a rapidly changing emergency. Telling school districts they cannot employ best public health practices for students and teachers borders on being criminal. It is a rule born of malice with no regard for the suffering it will cause if obeyed. The heirs of those who die from his rules should all sue Mr. Desantis personally.
plasticmonkey
Depressing, but true.
I have two words to say to Tucker Carlson. One of them not allowed on JT.
bass4funk
In the same way, the obnoxious left do the same to conservatives, yes.
Sure put Biden in his place, if it works for the left, the right should equally use the same tactic.
If that we’re to happen under this administration and they would hold out aid based on their disdain or political differences, that would greatly show how politically partisan this administration is and that politics is more important than the people that would be suffering, that wouldn’t help Biden’s popularity.
Pukey2
Me too! Carry on.
Commodore Perry
“He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration,” said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits. “It’s not a surprise to see Biden and DeSantis going at it.”
Someone has to oppose the president. This is a basic part of US democracy. I hope people are not trying to limit DeSantis' free speech.
Desert Tortoise
Not mentioned is that his prohibition against mask mandates, especially with regards to refusing to fund schools that do impose mask requirements, is probably illegal under Florida law. There are some good articles on this subject if one looks around but many attorneys are saying his statement has no legal standing and can be safely ignored.
Desert Tortoise
In theory that is true. The problem here is that the arguments used by the Republicans are not rational, not factual or data based. They argue conspiracy theories or conflate public health rules with attempts to control everyone's life forever. It is just not true. Republican arguments tend to be so crazy they are easily dismissed. There needs to be a rational, sober, adult opposition, not this freak show that the Republican Party has devolved into. I used to be Republican but not now. I want no part of these freaks, and freaks is really what they have become, along with their media. What ever happened to intellectual Republicans? All gone, run out by the nuts.
plasticmonkey
You say that because you know that we liberals are right on every point and word we utter. Check mate. Close thread now.
lincolnman
His state is leading the US in re-infection rates and this clown is doing more MAGA-standup comedy....
It's all he and his fellow Repub Governors can do - with perhaps the exception of Alabama Repub Kay Ivey who correctly stated; "Blame the un-vaccinated for the surge" and Arkansas Repub Asa Hutchinson who admitted "I was wrong on banning mask mandates"...
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/23/alabama-governor-covid-vaccinations-500638
https://www.npr.org/2021/08/04/1024939859/arkansas-governor-reverse-law-let-schools-require-masks
Abbott and DeSantis, who really sound and act like Abbott and Costello, rant about Critical Race Theory and transgender bathrooms while their hospitals overflow and the graveyards fill up...
This even after their sainted hero and cult leader assured the MAGA-masses that "the vaccine is safe and it works"....but the masses aren't buying that - just look at the comments from the pro-Trump folks here...
Red states are dying - literally....
Blacklabel
yet the top 2 states in COVID deaths?
California and New York
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1103688/coronavirus-covid19-deaths-us-by-state/
The Avenger
Biden is doing his job.
DeSantis is catastrophically failing at his.
DeSantis wasn't so mad at Biden six weeks ago when he went begging for Joe to help him with the consequences of that building collapse. He even snubbed a meeting with Trump to meet with Joe instead.
Joe not only did his job during that crisis, he did Ron's job, too, since Ron clearly wasn't capable of it.
bass4funk
Huh? Lol
Yeah, if liberals were right they wouldn’t be panicking about losing the House next year and if I were a Dem, I would be terrified. Again, this is why DeSantis and Abbot are Rock stars.
plasticmonkey
DeSantis' speech is definitely not being limited. He gets plenty of exposure on Fox and other rightwing propaganda outlets, as well as on social media. And we're reading about him here.
The role of the press is to call out statements and policies that cause public harm. In this case DeSantis is not working for the benefit of Floridians, he is working for his own political benefit by trying to channel the deranged minds of Donald Trump and his cult.
Desert Tortoise
California has almost twice the population of Florida. The number of deaths per 100,000 residents is higher for Florida than for California. California has recorded 163 deaths per 100,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic while Florida has recorded 182. California with almost 40 million residents has a seven day average death count of 41. Florida with a population of 22 million has a seven day average of 58 deaths. There is the difference between good and bad public policy. Policy matters. it isn't all about control my friend. It is about saving lives however we can.
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/coronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/
theFu
As a private citizen, he can say whatever dumb things he likes.
As a governor, he should actually care about the lives of people in his state. When the 2-3 hurricanes hit Florida and there are 20K people in intensive care too weak to be evacuated, I'll ask again, how many deaths are Floridians willing to take for this idiot?
He's making noise. If what he said was actually good ideas, it would be fine. His voice and actions are some of the dumbest in the country related to COVID.
There's no fix for stew-pid. He is proof.
BTW, California has a lower death rate than Florida, but there are many states with higher covid death rates. The NE was hit hard, early, before there were known treatments. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/
plasticmonkey
Yeah, whatever.
Desert Tortoise
Btw, New York State's current seven day average number of deaths is 7. Florida has the highest number of deaths based on their 7 day average. Next is California at 41 with 40 million people followed by Texas with 39 deaths per day on a population of 20.8 million.
Blacklabel
Deaths per 100,00 people
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/
New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island....
Florida? #26
SuperLib
This is all just political positioning by DeSantis. He sees COVID as an opportunity and nothing more.
P. Smith
Welcome to today’s GQP party!
stormcrow
A dumb ass governor whose state has the worst coronavirus rates in the USA. And he never changes or modifies his position, he just keeps saying the same dumb things over and over again.
bass4funk
Yes.
Funny, wish they would do that more to the left, but sadly….
What a bunch of Bull! The majority of Floridians love this guy and the left, this WH and the media know this and they are doing everything possible to get this guy as I predicted and it’s failing miserably, but like he said, if Biden would concentrate on the border, seal it instead of letting in millions of people who are only 7% vaccinated and then by the plane and truckloads are distributed throughout the US secretly and many ending up in Florida, it’s no wonder the numbers are contributing to the rising spiking surge.
Wakarimasen
Death rates are low in Florida. And vaccination rates pretty high. Except among Hispanics. Despite it being a choice destination for many of those processed by border security.
bass4funk
Exactly.
sunfunbun
I knew the GOP was done after Obama was elected, but I didn't know it would morph into the party of total lies and narrative, with followers who cannot and will not look for truths, science or common sense.
Living things made up of DNA will mutate. It is a one constant of life. As one strain begins to fade, another will take its place. What should have happened is Trump listened to the science and put in preventive measures immediately, but, of course, ignored and fought the facts. This allowed for proliferation of the virus and anyone with foresight knew that with that, mutation would occur, and make the fight much more difficult.
His followers, for delusional reason are so into doublethink and lies, they have no idea what truth is, so they're digging hard to find any reason to back Trump and the GOP false information. It's incredible how stupid they are, and it is garbage, but they obviously have a voice that is resilient and will never want to find the truth.
Back in the day, they would have been condemned and knew it, but today's split society is allowing for the lack of common sense and decency. DeSantis is one of them. Florida could secede from democracy and become an isolated COVID state, with closed borders. And that'd be fine. I wouldn't care if they didn't wear masks, refused vaccines, and reap what they sow, because they're like petulant children who won't listen to anything.
SuperLib
This is one of my faves. Conservatives are going around saying Biden opened the borders and now infected illegals are traveling to Florida and that's the reason why the numbers are so high.
GdTokyo
Let's see just how popular Gov. Huff-puff is when Covid deaths ravage his state's population in the next few weeks including the young and healthy and children.
Desert Tortoise
Opposition for the sake of opposition has no rational basis. It reminds me of the concept of pollution credits and a health care requirement. Both were originally Republican ideas and in the case of the former it took three decades for everyone else to catch up and see the value (though economists were in agreement with the idea of pollution credits from the very beginning). Then as soon as Democrats came to agree, Republicans denounced the ideas. It was their ideas but once Democrats accepted them Republicans felt compelled to oppose their ideas for the sake of opposing anything the Democrats agreed with. How about asking what is good for the nation instead of opposing for the sake of opposing?
bass4funk
He did.
That is one cause of it for sure, only 7% of illegals are inoculated so with the hundreds of thousands pouring in, you’re just asking for it.
Well, at least the deaths are down, if the Dems think they have even a remote chance of getting DeSantis out by trying this stunt, they will lose so badly on this one.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Not really, no. It that was really the problem, we'd see higher case count in border counties, and not in Central/Northeast Florida. Your "theory" doesn't hold water.
Oh, but I thought vaccinations weren't really necessary? I thought they were "ineffective." Come again?
jeffb
when Covid deaths ravage his state's population in the next few weeks including the young and healthy and children
bass4funk
What a bunch of crap, the border is a sieve, it wasn’t like that under Trump, even illegals were on record stating how hard it was to get in the states, Kamala didn’t go to the border because she knew the optics it would send to Mexico and people down south that they don’t have the border under control. No one is listening to this White House on the issue of immigration and funny that none of the lib networks won’t put on any CBP agent on, they will put every left leaning hack on there, but never the people or even ICE agents on their shows in great length
For me, no, but for the elderly, they probably should at this point.
Commodore Perry
bass4funkToday 09:55 am JST
Yes--this overflow of emotions by Democrats, still reeling from Hillary's loss, is going to inspire more conservative voters to put the House back in order.
GdTokyo
For now. As you (should) know, deaths follow hospitalizations by a period of 4-6 weeks. So I am going to come back to this, another of your seemingly endless predictions. See you then.
HonestDictator
That's right, keep your focus on them "liberals". The GOP is in prime position to be removed as a viable political party due to their behavioral issues and mental issues. Something far better will be replacing these kooks.
DeSantis wants to run for president possibly in 2024? Considering how crazy and stupid he's been and how crazy and stupid the GOP has been? I hope he does...
jeffb
@HonestDictator
Who's going to remove the GOP? You? The CDC? Do you even know how any of this works?
plasticmonkey
I don't get it. You're blaming what the rightwing media have characterized as able-bodied young Latino men. Who don't need the vaccine because they're not elderly. And you're also saying that as unvaccinated people they're a public health menace. But people like you who refuse vaccination are not a public health menace.
That's some smooth reasoning.
bass4funk
I never said that! The illegals coming south across the border in our country are mostly vaccinated. That’s the job of the Mexican government to fix, not ours.
Yes.
I live thankfully far away from people in both places so I’m not the problem
SuperLib
Makes no sense at all. Biden has made little to no changes on border policy because of COVID, just announced future changes. My guess is you're one of those, "a Democrat is in power so the border must be open" kind of guys.
You're an easy target for right-wing media and politicians to manipulate. Now your job is to spread their lies for them.
Get to work.