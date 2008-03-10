Florida, Michigan want say in Democrat deadlock

Mar. 10 10:21 am JST 0 Comments

WASHINGTON -- Democrats wrestled Sunday with their White House race, as Florida and Michigan clamored for a say, after Barack Obama's victory over Hillary Clinton in the latest nominating clash.

Following Obama's landslide in Wyoming Saturday, party grandees sparred over whether to bring the two states in from political purgatory after they were punished for advancing their primaries into January.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Howard Dean was under renewed pressure to reinstate the 313 elected delegates of Michigan and Florida the battleground that controversially decided the 2000 election.

Dean said proposals included repeating the contests through a postal ballot or to split the states' delegations 50-50 between Obama and Clinton, who won the non-binding votes and is adamant their representatives should be seated.

But the DNC chief said the party would not foot the bill, and stressed his desire to avoid all-out conflict at the Aug 25-28 convention in Denver with the outcome in the hands of nearly 800 party elders called "superdelegates."

"If we have to sit the two candidates down together, or their campaigns down together, and try to figure out how to make peace and have a convention that's going to work, then that's fine," Dean said on ABC television.

The former first lady has been dropping heavy hints that one way out of the logjam would be a "dream ticket" with Obama provided she was on top.

Former President Bill Clinton said Saturday that a ticket combining the party's two biggest electoral stars would be an "almost unstoppable force."

But Obama is the front-runner with a lead of about 100 delegates, and is in no mood to bargain with his rival from New York at a time when their aides are escalating a war of words.

In Wyoming, the sparsely populated Republican fiefdom of Vice President Dick Cheney, Obama won 61% of the vote in Saturday's caucuses to 38% for Clinton.

The result gave the Illinois senator seven of the 12 pledged delegates at stake, and was a morale-booster after a foreign policy aide had to resign for calling Clinton a "monster" in a newspaper interview.

Senator John Kerry, the Democratic standard-bearer in 2004, who is backing Obama this time, noted that Clinton's campaign was mocking Obama's capacity to be commander-in-chief.

"On the other hand, they're saying maybe he ought to be vice president. You can't have the argument both ways," he told CBS. "That's exactly the politics that Barack Obama is running to change."

Clinton will find it virtually impossible to overhaul Obama's delegate lead in the 11 states and territories still scheduled to vote, including Mississippi on Tuesday and the biggest remaining prize of Pennsylvania on April 22.

Even with Florida and Michigan back in play, neither Democrat can reach the winning line of 2,025 delegates.

But Clinton's campaign is furiously lobbying superdelegates with the argument that she has won the biggest states so far and, with Florida and Michigan included, is ahead in the popular vote by about 32,000 ballots.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson said the Democrats risked alienating voters in his crucial state, and warned the party faced a "train wreck" in Denver without a solution.

Michigan Senator Carl Levin said it was "outrageous" to bar the two states from the convention, after they had fought to have a greater say in the nominating process alongside Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sunday's Washington Post said that after Clinton's triumph last week in Ohio and Texas, many of the 80 superdelegates still uncommitted were now sitting on the fence.

"There's a sense that this is going to Denver not resolved," Pennsylvania Representative Mike Doyle, who has not endorsed either candidate, was quoted as saying.

By then, Republican nominee-elect John McCain will have had nearly six months to hammer his national-security credentials for the presidency.

