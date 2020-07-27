Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A sign informs customers at the Edison Hotel restaurant about wearing a protective face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Photo: AP
world

Florida overtakes New York State in coronavirus cases, adding 9,300

0 Comments
ORLANDO, Fla

Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most coronavirus cases in the U.S., as more than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, accompanied by an additional 78 new deaths.

Florida's 423,855 coronavirus cases as of Sunday were surpassed only by California's 453,659 cases. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double the population of Florida's 21.4 million inhabitants. California is the nation's most populous state, followed by Texas, Florida and New York.

New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., had 411,736 coronavirus cases. The state has 19.4 million residents.

There were 9,344 new cases reported in Florida on Sunday. The number of new cases was lower than other days last week, but caseloads released on Sundays tend to be smaller because of the lack of workers entering data or in labs testing samples.

The statewide median age of coronavirus patients in Florida was 40.

Almost 3.4 million Floridians have been tested for the virus. The new cases tested over the weekend had a positive rate of 11%, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state health department recorded 781 COVID-19 deaths over the past week for an average of 126 deaths per day on Sunday, down slightly from Saturday's weekly average of 127 deaths per day. Florida had 5,972 total deaths as of Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida also had 8,951 coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday.

