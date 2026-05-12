 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Exterior of "Alligator Alcatraz" ICE detention center in Ochopee
The entrance of "Alligator Alcatraz" ICE detention center in the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, U.S. August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui Image: Reuters/Eva Marie Uzcategui
world

Florida plans to close 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center, New York Times reports

0 Comments
By Daphne Psaledakis and Ted Hesson
WASHINGTON

Florida intends to shut down the controversial federal migrant ‌detention center known as "Alligator Alcatraz", the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a federal official and three people familiar with the ‌facility's operations.

According to the report, vendors were ⁠told by officials on Tuesday afternoon ⁠that the facility ⁠was closing and that detainees would be moved by ‌the start of June. The facility, which cost about $250 million to ⁠build, would be ⁠broken down over the following weeks, according to the sources cited in the report.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A ⁠spokesperson for DHS, asked about the New ⁠York Times report, said the agency ‌continues to evaluate detention needs and requirements to ensure they meet the latest operational requirements.

"Any reports that DHS is pressuring the state to cease operations at Alligator ‌Alcatraz are false," the spokesperson said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had held an average of about 1,400 detainees at the facility from October 1, 2025, through early April of this year, according to statistics from the agency. Advocates criticized the conditions in the facility, saying bright ​lights remained on 24 hours a day, detainees were denied medicine, and the remote location made it ‌challenging to obtain legal counsel.

The facility was opened under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's tenure and is located 37 miles (60 km) west ‌of Miami in a vast subtropical wetland that ⁠is home to alligators, ⁠crocodiles and pythons - imagery that ​the White House leveraged to show its determination ⁠to remove migrants.

U.S. ‌President Donald Trump, who has a home in ​Florida, has for a decade made aggressive immigration and border policies central to his political agenda.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel