Disney upset Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with its opposition to the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File
world

Florida governor takes over Disney district to punish 'woke' politics

2 Comments
By Gerard MARTINEZ
MIAMI

Florida's governor seized control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district on Monday, hailing the end of the "corporate kingdom" as he effectively punished the entertainment giant over its "woke" opposition to his political agenda.

The bill allows Republican Ron DeSantis to appoint his own board to oversee the services provided in the theme park by Disney, which attracted the governor's ire last year after it criticized a law banning school lessons on sexual orientation.

"Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," said DeSantis, who is widely expected to join the race for the White House in 2024, as he signed the bill. "There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

The move is seen as part of a broader effort by DeSantis to reform institutions which he believes have been hijacked by "woke" progressive activists and addresses criticism that the arrangement gave Disney an unfair advantage over rivals.

But critics have voiced fears that the arrangement will make Disney beholden to DeSantis and much less likely to feel able to speak out against his policies.

Walt Disney World, near Orlando, is the largest theme park in the world and has been governed since it opened in the 1970s by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, an independent authority with broad local management autonomy that exempted it from most state regulations.

The 39-square-mile (101-square-kilometer) park operated largely unnoticed by the state government until it opposed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law enacted last year, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

"We want our kids to be kids, we want them to be able to enjoy entertainment, school, without having an agenda imposed upon them," said DeSantis, who has labeled Disney a "woke corporation" in the past.

Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a law that would have dissolved Reedy Creek as of June 1 -- but scaled back its plan from dissolution to reform after experts warned the district's $2 billion debts could be pushed on to local taxpayers.

The new law leaves Reedy Creek and its debt obligations intact, changes its name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and subjects it to closer oversight by the government in Tallahassee.

Reedy Creek was independent, but its board was elected by landowners, and Disney owns two-thirds of the district.

Its five members are to be replaced Monday by DeSantis allies, including a prolific Republican donor who gave $50,000 to the governor's reelection, a co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group and the wife of the Florida Republican Party's chairman.

"Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region," DeSantis said in a written statement.

"This legislation ends Disney's self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes."

Democratic state congresswoman Anna Eskamani, who represents the area around Walt Disney World, pointed to what she called the "absolutely wild" scenario of a capitalist like DeSantis celebrating the government takeover of a private board.

"Disney still maintains the same tax breaks but their First Amendment rights have been suppressed," she said in a statement.

"And it sends a message to any private individual or company that if you don't purport to (want) what the governor wants, then you'll be punished."

Disney, which employs more than 75,000 people in Florida, has said it will not fight the reforms.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

"Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," said DeSantis. "There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

By accountability, he means don't criticise me or my policies. The lengths he will go to protect his ego and silence his critics.

Smells like authoritarianism. The GOP base loves authoritarianism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end," said DeSantis, who is widely expected to join the race for the White House in 2024, as he signed the bill. "There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

What a crock...DeSanctimonious is trying to wrestle the "World's Biggest Liar" trophy from his neighbor down at Mar-A-Lago...

During Monday’s 45-minute bill signing, DeSantis used repeated misrepresentations and outright falsehoods to describe both Disney’s previous and new tax and regulatory frameworks.

For example, DeSantis claimed that Disney would finally be forced to pay its “fair share” that it avoided in the past. “You had infrastructure feeding into the theme park that was paid for by all the citizens of Central Florida, and Disney really got a free ride on that. Now they can be taxed for that,” he said.

In fact, Disney property has one of the highest total tax rates in the state. It pays all the taxes due to the counties and school boards for its acreage, and then pays additional “mills” for roads, water and sewage, utilities, and fire and police protection on its own property.

At another point, DeSantis suggested that Disney’s spending on its own infrastructure had burdened Florida taxpayers. “They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes, and even racked up $700 million of municipal debt,” he said.

In reality, Disney’s bond debt is paid only by taxpayers within the Reedy Creek Improvement District boundaries ― in other words, Disney itself, except for a few small parcels it has sold to hotels.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/desantis-repeals-1-2-billion-180156867.html

The current Repub Party - nothing but liars and scoundrels...and I guess "Groomers"....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The move is seen as part of a broader effort by DeSantis to reform institutions which he believes have been hijacked by "woke" progressive activists and addresses criticism that the arrangement gave Disney an unfair advantage over rivals.

DeSantis pinpointing those quality of life issues. I suppose he only will give corporate welfare to companies that are not "woke'.

Meanwhile in the lives of Floridians:

https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/florida-ranks-49th-for-worst-income-inequality-in-the-u-s

0 ( +0 / -0 )

