Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.
The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S.
Republican Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis on Friday barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.
The latest numbers were recorded on Friday and released on Saturday on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website. The figures show how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State: only a day earlier, Florida reported 17,093 new daily cases. The previous peak in Florida had been 19,334 cases reported on Jan. 7, before the availability of vaccinations became widespread.
The Florida Hospital Association said Friday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak, and one of the state's largest health care systems, AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, this week advised it would no longer be conducting nonemergency surgeries in order to free up resources for COVID-19 patients.
Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld on Saturday became the latest theme park resorts in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors, with Universal also ordering its employees to wear face coverings to protect against COVID-19, which has been surging across the state.
All workers at Universal’s Florida park on Saturday started being required to wear masks while indoors as the employees returned to practicing social distancing. The home to Harry Potter and Despicable Me rides also asked visitors to follow federal and local health guidelines by voluntarily wearing face coverings indoors.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal said in a statement.
Health officials on Friday announced that coronavirus cases in Florida had jumped 50% over the past week with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state nearing last year’s peak.
SeaWorld on Saturday posted on its website that it was recommending that visitors follow recently updated federal recommendations and wear face coverings while indoors.
The change in policy this week at the theme park resorts came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Crosstown rival Walt Disney World started requiring employees and guests older than 2 to wear masks on Friday, but it also went a step further. The Walt Disney Company said in a statement that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.
Disney employees who aren't already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
Arrrgh-Type
Hope that DeSantis is proud of himself. If he ends up on a presidential ticket in 2024 or 2028, no doubt he'll consider it all worth it.
SuperLib
You do this:
You get this:
oldman_13
You cannot legislate and restrict people forever. Those who want to wear masks should do so and those who do not should not, and neither side should be immature kids to each other with the name calling and hostility.
This is the new norm, the only way to defeat this is to let it run its course. Do we really want to live life where one day no mandates, another day complete lockdown? That has already proven much too disruptive to people around the world, livelihoods destroyed. At least in the United States the mandates have not been heavily enforced like they have in other countries, where it is truly frightening to see the military involved in enforcing COVID-19 protocols among the public.
zichi
20,000 new cases from the unvaccinated.
The Avenger
It's worth noting the number lost to Covid in Florida now exceeds the number of votes DeSantis won by in the last election.
SOURCES:
https://ycharts.com/indicators/florida_coronavirus_deaths
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/florida-governor
vic.M
It's already on record that the vaccinated are passing on the infections.
Randy Johnson
20,000 new cases from the unvaccinated.
Good call. It would be best to check those many hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants pouring into the US since they aren't being checked.
GdTokyo
Governor helmet hair tripped on his giant ego. Lets see whom he blames this on because its never his own fault..
SuperLib
They already know this. They're just running out of things to say so now they're going for zombie lies.
How dare you violate someone's human rights!
zichi
11 million or 48% fully vaccinated. 12 million or 57% with a single dose.
lostrune2
Wow, 1 out of 5 newly-infected Americans come from only 1 state - Florida
That's one of the big consequences when hospitals get filled up with Covid patients needing to be hospitalized - everybody else's non-emergency surgery has to be put off
Overall in America, it's becoming a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." Now, over 9 out of 10 people in the US who need to be hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 99% of COVID deaths are now of unvaccinated people.
In short, unvaccinated people are filling up the hospitals and morgues in the US
https://www.cnet.com/health/99-of-covid-deaths-are-now-of-unvaccinated-people-experts-say/
Vaccinated people even if they get infected, by far do NOT need to be hospitalized - which frees up hospital resources. Thank goodness for them - that's very helpful to those who DO need to be hospitalized, mostly unvaccinated people, should thank them
lostrune2
At that point in your life when you're in the hospital hooked up sick to a ventilator, your only thoughts at that point is to survive - everything else won't matter if you're dead
And for that, the hospitalized people would be thankful (in addition to the healthcare workers) to those people who do not need to be hospitalized and do not need to use up hospital resources - and thus increasing their chances to survive
Because hospital resources are limited - for every extra person who needs to be hospitalized, that's one less comfortable hospital experience for everyone else
Seapig
Of course this happens because no vaccine is 100% effective. However since 97% of the hospitalizations and 99.2% of COVID related deaths are unvaccinated that should make a good argument for even the intellectually challenged to get vaccinated and help end this pandemic.
Seapig
This would be great if masks were like seat belts where primary protection is for the wearer. Unfortunately, as has been pointed out repeatedly ad nauseam, masks offer primary protection to those around them not the wearer. I just don’t understand how some people still refuse to understand this. It obviously goes far beyond ignorance.
Bob Fosse
And not dying from it.
You can’t demand ‘freedom’ from the vaccine and then blame vaccinated who are walking around. That would be hypocritical.
Yrral
People are willing to sacrifice their children on the altar of their Republican Covid god
Bob Fosse
Desantis will get right on it, once he’s finished suing Twitter and passing legislation to enforce ‘meditation’ in schools. You know, the important stuff.
Roblib
And people freaking out in Tokyo because they just reported 4000+ cases. Tokyo metro has a population of like 30mil I think, state of Florida 21mil. Of the 20k+ new cases in Florida 15k were from Miami Dade county with a population of around 3mil. So all in all I think Japan not doing so bad when you look at the stats. Keep in mind too, lots more people vaccinated in US than in Japan. I have family in Miami too and from what they tell me it's life as usual there, beaches packed with people. Be smart, be safe and wear a mask out there, but live life and don't let the fear mongers stop you.
serendipitous1
DeSantis is basically responsible for thousands of deaths in his state.
Randy Johnson
You propose then we don't vaccinate, don't wear masks, don't practice social distance, no sanitizing hands and completely act like pre-pandemic?
My good friend's brother has now lost all immunity because of the vaccine.
GdTokyo
Here’s a reason for the GQP to get vaccinated, your followers are going to suffer a massive avoidable die-off the likes of which we have not seen before.
Last year people were dying due to bad luck. There was no vaccine. I am sorry for their loss.
THIS year there are 3. They are safe. They are effective. They are easily available. They are free.
the willingly unvaccinated are essentially self-selecting. I am angry that they are needlessly extending the pandemic.
But I take heart in a Machiavellian fact: the unvaccinated, who are overwhelmingly republicans, will die in numbers that change elections. Think about that, anti-vaxxers....
GdTokyo
I seriously doubt that.
Blacklabel
Number of cases doesn’t matter once vaccinated people can also catch COVID.
GdTokyo
tell that to the 99.5 percent of those that die who were unvaccinated
GdTokyo
You’re attempts to change the conversation are truly pathetic.
Blacklabel
And the thousands who have died from “breakthrough” cases who were vaccinated. Plus the undetermined number who died from the vaccine itself.
bass4funk
I agree.
Blacklabel
21,683 cases.
do you know how many of these are unvaccinated people? Is there a test which tells us which are the delta variant and which are regular COVID?
Desert Tortoise
How many millions do you want to see die? That will be the end result if people do nothing different. There are known, proven ways to reduce the spread of a pandemic. Everyone has to do their part and that means social distancing, mask wearing, staying away from crowds and getting vaccinated. What you advocate is the selfish abandonment of adult restraint. As citizens of a community, of a nation, we all have obligations to things larger than our immediate wants. Well adjusted adults understand that sometimes you cannot do everything you want. They also recognize they don't exist in a silo and are restrained by the fact that what they chose to do or not do could very much hurt or kill somebody else. This is an emergency and we all have to do our part to stop this pandemic. Nobody gets a free pass, no free riders. Everyone has do the things necessary to stop the spread of this virus, including getting vaccinated asap.
Desert Tortoise
The stubborn selfishness of the anti-vaxxers and their political, cough cough, leaders are the reason this pandemic is worsening so quickly. Ron Desantis is exhibit A of all that is wrong with how the US is responding to the pandemic but he has plenty like him in the US Congress. Meanwhile those of us who are responsible mature adults who wear masks, social distance and have been vaccinated have to suffer another year or two of misery because too many supposed adults are behaving like spoiled little children.
bass4funk
Yesterday there were 5,459new confirmed* cases, 0recoveries, 110 deaths. The current 7-day rolling average of 5,711 new cases/day declined 19.06%from 14 days ago, while the average of 132 deaths/day declined 14.84% in Florida, at that rate...
MORTALITY RATE
1.5
So the infection rates are up, but the mortality rates are going down, that’s great news at least
Desert Tortoise
Wrong. Vaccinated people who suffer a breakthrough infection are not clogging intensive care wards or morgues. Their infections are milder, maybe even symptom free. But, everyone must wear masks to prevent the virus you may not even know you have from being spread to others. Do it not for yourself but out of concern for others. A little consideration for others goes a long way.
Blacklabel
“The Government cannot require someone to take the vaccine… It’s a matter of privacy…”
Blacklabel
Nope, that liberal mind trick doesn’t hunt. I just showed you 538 hospitalizations (not “low single digits” as you said)
and hundreds of deaths in one place. Then you try to hide behind the “rate” the media tells you. Which is now 97% not 99.5 that you claimed.
zichi
All American employees of Disney must be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Those working from home must be fully vaccinated before going into the office. All employees working with the public must wear masks.
theFu
DeSantis policies are killing Floridians. He needs to go.
95% of the hospitalization-required cases are for unvaccinated boobs. Can't fix stew-pid. If they only killed themselves and didn't clog the hospitals and didn't help variants happen, I wouldn't mind so much.
I have elderly relatives living in Florida with weak immune systems. They cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons. DeSantis is trying to kill them. I take it personally.
FizzBit
waving the bs flag on this one.
GdTokyo
BlacklabelToday 10:07 am JST
However businesses and the federal government can deny you employment. AND they can deny you access to games, concerts, bars, etc.
Congratulations! This is your life. YOU chose it, not us.
virusrex
That makes absolutely no sense, 97.7% of the people died because they were not vaccinated. I would feel much better knowing a very effective and safe health measure was done to protect as much as possible a loved one, even if not successful at the end. If the victim was instead mislead by false information into rejecting the vaccine, that would be something much worse.
Blacklabel
I have both religious and medical exemptions. Checkmate.
SuperLib
Yeah, at this point you've entered into some kind of psychosis. I mean you used an article to show a number of deaths, people put it into context in terms of percentages vs non-vaccinated, then you call out the "media" in a link you yourself used as a source.
The fact is the vaccine protects people from getting it, and the expected breakthrough cases are extremely mild compared to the unvaccinated.
Pointing out numbers without context isn't going to save you. It's just going to make you slip further into the black hole. And it's going to ultimately be used by people to justify segregating you in the end.
Blacklabel
Very poor word choice.
yeah the breakthrough cases were so rare and so mild that.....159 people in one place died.
CDC has asked the media to stop using those terms to describe breakthrough cases.
zichi
How many fully vaccinated in Florida have had Covid and died?
bass4funk
The death rate is less than 1.5% in Florida and the guy is a rock star politician, he’s not going anywhere, although I will submit to that’s what the left desperately want and hope for. The people are not stupid.
Uh-huh…..
I also have family in Florida and none of them got jabbed except for one aunt and the reason, she’s worried about the increasing numbers of illegals that are being dropped off into Florida who many of are carrying the virus, she’s a bit older, the rest won’t.
zichi
How many people in Florida have died from Covid. 39,000.
zichi
Conspiracy stuff.
Commodore Perry
Increasing number of illegals being dropped off not just in Florida, but also in other States.
Doc
Says it all.
The Vaxi-mopes are in for rude surprise. By Fall, it will be much more obvious.
They have been following the Narrative, and not the Science.
Disney will discover what real entertainment looks like.
u_s__reamer
The latest worrying stats from the sunshine state may in the main be the result of the prevailing ignorance and prevalent ideology (thinking on the right) that have led to an alarming vaccine hesitancy in all "red" areas of the USA where a widespread, stubborn cult/group mentality still continues to trump science.
Blacklabel
Non Covid tested migrant heading from Texas to Orlando, Florida.
Biden DOJ released him into USA and said come back in 60 days to get asylum. 2 mins video to see the truth.
https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1421596267835281411?s=20
bass4funk
According to CNN as always.
Exactly
Jimizo
This is a problem worldwide.
I heard someone say that hospitals should refuse to treat unvaccinated adults with Covid as these are the people overwhelmingly clogging up the hospital and lowering the quality of care given to everyone else.
I think that’s a step too far but you can see the reasoning behind it.
virusrex
As usual, when it becomes easy to prove opinions about the current situation are mistaken there is always the exit of baselessly predicting something will happen in the future, this time for sure, like really!
Following the science is what the professionals and experts do for a living, people that bring fake news and retracted articles as "proof" of their opinion are not exactly the ones you could trust to know what following the science is about, specially when all they believe is a world conspiracy without any proof that contradicts the consensus of science in almost every detail of importance.
The Avenger
Is it a HIPAA Violation to Ask for Proof of Vaccine Status?
https://www.hipaajournal.com/is-it-a-hipaa-violation-to-ask-for-proof-of-vaccine-status/
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
https://www.cdc.gov/phlp/publications/topic/hipaa.html
Doc
“Do the vaccines ensure better odds? Well, according to recent statistics from Massachusetts, not necessarily, as they report over 5100 infections and 80 deaths of fully vaccinated patients. The media keeps telling us that only the unvaccinated are dying, but this is a lie, like so many other lies they have been peddling when it comes to covid. So, what’s the point of taking an experimental vaccine if the death rate of the virus is so low and the jab doesn’t necessarily protect you anyway?
There is no point. The science and the stats do not support it. The vaccines can’t even be credited with the decline in infections and deaths this year; the numbers plunged in January – Only 5% of the population was vaccinated by February. The only explanation for this is that the population hit herd immunity many months ago. Remember when governments said that they needed 70% herd immunity or vaccination to stop the lockdowns and mandates? The goalposts have been moves several times and the government “science” changes monthly. Now they claim herd immunity doesn’t matter and demand 100% vaccination.”
zichi
More unvaccinated have died than vaccinated. The difference in figures is alarming.
Doc
And what does that have anything to do with positions you have been posting?
Much of the science and professionalism has been suppressed since this Covid debacle has started.
The narrative is unwinding. And the perpetrators of this this s called “state of emergency” are fumbling even worse these days.
It is the vaccinated that are being played.
Jimizo
All media I’ve read state clearly that it isn’t just the unvaccinated dying. It’s a question of comparison.
Why didn’t you include the number of deaths among the unvaccinated as a point of comparison.
The omission of this is comical. If I’d written that in secondary school, I’d have had red pen all over it from the teacher.
Not serious.
SuperLib
Seems the anti-vaxxers have been reduced to "I'm not believing the scientists" or "this is all about Democrats trying to control you" or presenting numbers without context just to have a response.
It's only a matter of time before their house of cards collapses. Look for employers to lead the charge.
Then segregate them.
zichi
The cost of a single covid patient in an ICU is more than $1 million.
The total cost of the pandemic, $16 trillion and rising.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2771764
Reckless
Looks like Florida won't be off the 3 day mandatory quarantine list soon.
wtfjapan
It's already on record that the vaccinated are passing on the infections.
ah dah, vaccinated an unvaccinated can be asymptomatic,
facts backed by the science shows that
if infected with covid your far likely to have milder symptoms and no longer term health effects. currently over 99.2% of people in the US dying from covid are unvaccinated. covid vaccines provide very good protection against death and long term health effects, FACT
wtfjapan
More unvaccinated have died than vaccinated. The difference in figures is alarming.
currently over 99.2% of people in the US dying from covid are unvaccinated, in many counties its closer to 100%. FACT the vaccine saves lives, FACT deaths from the vaccine are less that 0.000001%
Jimizo
I stated this earlier today, but given the cost, and that the unvaccinated are taking up a disproportionate amount of the attention of medical professionals, is there an argument to be made for not treating the unvaccinated?
I can’t stomach the idea, but I find anti-vaxxers tend to lean libertarian. Libertarians seem to emphasize the idea of personal responsibility.
Given that the unvaccinated are more likely to be hospitalized, I’m genuinely interested in what our more libertarian posters think of this.