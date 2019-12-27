Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Florida waitress receives $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve

1 Comment

A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes.

Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.

Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”

“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, 'What?' and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing," Baio told Tampa television station WTVT.

Thanks to the tip, Baio was able to buy gifts for family members and friends.

“It’s a Christmas miracle to me," Baio said.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Awesome. This is the kind of story I would like to read more often.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Yuzu Pavlova

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Advanced Japanese Words for Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Sumiyoshi Taisha Shrine

GaijinPot Travel