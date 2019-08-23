Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris. Boris Johnson traveled to Berlin Wednesday to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel before heading to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
world

Foot on table: British PM at home in French president palace

0 Comments
PARIS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently wasn't sweating it despite the high stakes subject of his talks with the president of France: Brexit.

So relaxed was he during his Thursday visit to Paris that he sat deep in an upholstered chair in an Elysee Palace salon — and briefly put his foot on a coffee table.

President Emmanuel Macron, facing his guest from a chair on the other side of the small round table, appeared to make his guest feel at home.

Macron modernized the palace furniture after his 2017 election, casting off formality for high-toned comfort and a more relaxed style.

The two men joked, with Macron slapping his hand on the table. Johnson put his foot on it, while Macron pointed to the floor — where feet belong. Boris then said "sorry" with a wave and laugh.

The informal posture of the two, acting like clowning chums despite differences over Britain's expected fall departure from the EU, may be the new normal in the often-tense world of diplomacy. After all, Macron squeezed the thigh of President Donald Trump during a meeting in Paris in November.

The Elysee later called Thursday's encounter "complete" and "constructive."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo