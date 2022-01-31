Foreign journalists in China facing unprecedented pressure: media group

Threats of legal action, online troll campaigns and dwindling numbers after the expulsion of colleagues -- foreign journalists in China are facing "unprecedented hurdles" from efforts to discredit independent reporting, a press group said Monday.
Beijing appears to be "encouraging a spate of lawsuits", or the threat of legal action against foreign journalists, often filed long after sources agreed to interviews, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said in its annual report.
"The risk landscape is changing at the moment in unfamiliar ways," said David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for the Economist, in the report.
"In particular, news organizations face warnings that their reporting may expose them to legal sanctions or civil lawsuits, or -– most ominously –- to national security investigations," he added.
This marks a "worrying" shift from earlier tools to control the media, such as blacklisting them from events or via problems with press cards and visas, he said.
The increased threats of legal action come after the 2020 detention of Australian TV anchor Cheng Lei, who worked for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, and Haze Fan of Bloomberg News.
Chinese authorities have said they are being held on suspicion of endangering national security.
Meanwhile, foreign journalists and their organizations have developed emergency exit plans over heightened risks, and "state-backed attacks... particularly trolling campaigns online" have made it tough for those remaining to operate, the FCCC report said.
Such moves foster growing feelings that foreign media are the enemy, the report added, noting that "coverage of China is suffering".
The findings were based on a survey of 127 of its 192 members.
The report said that as journalists left due to excessive intimidation or state expulsions, covering China is "increasingly becoming an exercise in remote reporting".
In 2020, China announced it would expel American journalists from three major U.S. newspapers -- The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.
Eighteen journalists working for American media were expelled in 2020, the FCCC report noted.
Many of the correspondents continue to cover China from other countries, while remaining journalists at U.S. organizations have had trouble renewing their press cards.© 2022 AFP
Michael Machida
This is terrible. When media takes control over the Journalist and people who post responses to the news is just despicable. Happy we don't have that here in Japan. But, do we?
Addfwyn
I can't imagine why.
What country would want openly hostile media that just makes things up? If I am being generous, at best they publish stories without any fact checking "Oh, that was a school not a concentration camp? Oops, sorry!" or actively publish positive stories in a negative light. At worst they are just making hit pieces.
Of COURSE people are going to see foreign media as the enemy in those cases. The last time mainstream media did much honest reporting about China was probably the Tiananmen Square incident, and most of those reports have since been disregarded because it didn't fit the narrative.
Though writing that, now it does even call into question how accurate the report even is. When you cry wolf so many times, it becomes hard to take you seriously anymore.
Fighto!
The message is loud and clear: the Communist party does not want foreign journalists inside the dictatorship - period.
Once they are gone, who else will report on the mass genocide, "disappearances" of dissenters, criminal actions committed by the elite, and all other human rights abuses within China?
No-one.