Foreign workers apparently lived at Canadian Burger King: inspectors

Foreign workers at a Burger King in western Canada were apparently living at the restaurant, health inspectors found, in a case the labor ministry called "troubling."

Inspectors in the province of Alberta discovered mattresses and household equipment "for foreign workers" during an unannounced visit, according to their public report made to the restaurant owner Sadiq Holdings.

Alberta Health Services ordered the "removal of all mattresses and associated furnishing" at the restaurant in Lethbridge city, and demanded that individuals no longer be allowed to stay or sleep there.

A visit on Wednesday confirmed the orders had been complied with, the health department said.

"No one should be treated inappropriately at work. I don't care where you come from," the Calgary Herald quoted a local member of the provincial legislature, Shannon Phillips, as saying.

Alberta Labor Minister Christina Gray called the health inspectors' report "troubling to read," the Herald reported on its website.

For sanitary reasons, food preparation areas in a restaurant must be separate from any living quarters, the health department noted.

Burger King said the independent owner-operator of that Burger King outlet "confirmed that the accusations regarding accommodations are not true," according to the Herald.

While its neighbor the United States has aggressively sought to limit the flow of immigrants and refugees under President Donald Trump's administration, Canada in November announced it will boost immigration to one million over the next three years.

The number of refugee claims made in Canada last year nearly doubled, in part because of a wave of migrant border jumpers fearing a clampdown in the United States.

