Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Balinese authorities have made wearing a face mask in public mandatory, as Indonesia battles a raging Covid-19 outbreak Photo: AFP
world

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-ups in Bali

0 Comments
By Ina FASSBENDER
DENPASAR, Indonesia

Foreigners caught not wearing face masks on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are being subject to an unusual punishment: push-ups.

Video footage circulating on social media this week shows tourists in T-shirts and shorts being made to do the exercise in sweltering tropical heat as masked security officials stood over them.

Bali authorities made wearing a face mask in public mandatory last year as Indonesia battled a raging Covid-19 outbreak.

In recent days, however, scores of foreigners have been caught without face coverings, said security official Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara.

More than 70 people paid a fine of 100,000 rupiah ($7), but about 30 others said they did not have the cash.

Instead, they were ordered to do push-ups.

Those not carrying a mask had to do up to 50, while those who were wearing one improperly were punished with 15.

"At first, they would claim that they didn't know the regulation," Suryanegara told AFP. "Then they said they forgot, or that the mask was wet or damaged."

Some Indonesians on the island, which is a pocket of Hinduism in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, have also been hit with the unusual punishment.

Bali's authorities have also warned that foreigners who break virus regulations could be thrown out of the country, although so far there have no reports of anyone being deported for failing to wear a mask.

The island, which has been hammered by the epidemic, remains officially closed to overseas tourists but is home to many long-term residents from abroad.

Foreigners living elsewhere in Indonesia can still visit.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog