Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Houses burn amid the spread of wildfires in Vina del Mar
Houses burn amid the spread of wildfires in Vina del Mar, Chile February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido Photo: Reuters/RODRIGO GARRIDO
world

Forest fires kill 51 in Chile

0 Comments
SANTIAGO

Forest fires raging in central Chile have killed at least 51 people and the death toll is likely to keep climbing, authorities said on Saturday, as emergency services battled to snuff out flames threatening urban areas.

Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million inhabitants in central Chile, while firefighters using helicopters and trucks struggled to quell the fires.

Areas around the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar have been some of the hardest hit and rescue teams were struggling to reach all the affected areas, Chilean authorities said.

The death toll rose when five bodies were found on public roads, and information indicates "we are going to reach much higher figures" in coming hours, said Interior Minister Carolina Toha.

"The condition of Valparaiso is the most delicate," Toha said, saying the country was facing its worst disaster since a 2010 earthquake that killed about 500.

President Gabriel Boric told the nation in a televised address, "The situation is really very difficult."

Wildfires are not uncommon in Chile over summer months. Last year, on the back of a record heat wave, some 27 people died and more than 400,000 hectares (990,000 acres) were affected.

"The area with fires today is much smaller than last year, (but) at this time the number of hectares affected is multiplying very rapidly," Toha said.

Between Friday and Saturday the area affected by the wildfires increased to 43,000 hectares (110,000 acres) from 30,000.

Toha said the authorities' greatest concern was that some of the active fires were developing very close to urban areas "with the very high potential to affect people, homes and facilities."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog