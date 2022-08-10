Forever 16: America's teens succumbing to deadly fentanyl

Makayla Cox, a high school student in the U.S. state of Virginia, thought she was taking medication that her friend had procured to treat pain and anxiety.
Instead, the pill she took two weeks after her sixteenth birthday was fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin. It killed her almost instantly.
After watching a movie -- a prequel to "Harry Potter" -- with her mother Shannon one evening in January, Makayla appeared fine as she headed to her bedroom with her husky dog that often slept on her bed.
But when Shannon entered Makayla's room the next morning, she found her partially sitting up, perched against the headboard, orange fluid coming out of her nose and mouth.
"She was stiff. I shook her, I screamed her name, I called 911," Shannon told AFP. "My neighbors came over and did CPR, but it was too late. After that, I just don’t remember much."
America's opioid crisis has reached catastrophic proportions, with over 80,000 people dying of opioid overdoses last year, most of them due to illicit synthetics such as fentanyl -- more than seven times the number a decade ago.
"This is the most dangerous epidemic that we’ve seen," said Ray Donovan, chief of operations at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). "Fentanyl is not like any other illicit narcotic, it’s that deadly instantaneously."
And deaths are rising especially quickly among young people, who obtain counterfeit prescription drugs through social media. Unknown to them, the pills come either laced with or made of fentanyl.
In 2019, 493 American adolescents died of drug overdose, in 2021 that figure was 1,146.
Drug dealers reach adolescents on apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and others, often using emojis as code.
Oxycodone, an opioid, may be advertised as a half-peeled banana, Xanax, a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety, as a chocolate bar, and Adderall, an amphetamine that acts as a stimulant, as a train.
Wilson Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said the number of Americans doing drugs has largely stayed the same in recent years, but what changed is how deadly they've become.
One cup of heroin is equivalent to one teaspoon of fentanyl, and less than one gram can mean the difference between life and death.
"It takes very small quantities to be a poison that can stop somebody breathing," Compton told AFP in an interview.
Most of the illicit fentanyl in the United States is manufactured by Mexican drug cartels in clandestine labs from chemicals shipped over from China.
Because fentanyl is much more potent, it takes much less of it to fill a pill, resulting in more supply and more profit to the cartels.
One kilogram of pure fentanyl can be purchased for up to $12,000, pressed into half a million of pills that will sell for up to $30 each, raking in millions of dollars, Donovan said. And it’s also much easier to smuggle in pill form.
Last year, the DEA seized 15,000 pounds (nearly seven tons) of fentanyl -- enough to kill every American. Four out of 10 seized pills contain lethal quantities of fentanyl.
At the agency’s headquarters, a collection of photographs titled "Faces of Fentanyl" hangs in the hallway. It features dozens of portraits of people who recently lost their lives to fentanyl. One of them reads "Makayla. Forever 16."
An honor-roll student and a cheerleader, Makayla liked to paint, cuddle with her two huskies, Maize and Malenkai, and planned to go to university to study law, said her mother Shannon Doyle, 41, who works as a paralegal in a loan service firm.
Makayla had battled anxiety after her parents’ divorce, but things got worse during the pandemic.
Last summer she started a job at a water park, where she met a friend who introduced her to counterfeit prescription drugs.
The blue pills found in Makayla’s bed turned out to be 100 percent fentanyl. Police are investigating, but so far no arrests have been made.
"It used to be that when you were addicted to drugs you had five, 10, 15 years to try and get over your addiction and get the help and change your life," Shannon said at her house in Virginia Beach, a town on the Atlantic coast some 240 miles (400 kilometers) south of the US capital.
"You don't have that chance anymore."
Last year the DEA launched a campaign called "One pill can kill" to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl, and there are efforts across America to make naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, more easily available, including in schools.
Makayla’s ashes are in her bedroom and Shannon still peeks into the room every morning and evening, like she did when her daughter was alive.
She started a foundation in Makayla's name to help prevent similar tragedies -- a way, she says, helps her cope with her grief.
Makayla's best friend Kaydence Blanchard, 16, is spending the summer without her, trying to make good on the dreams the girls had: to get a driver's license and drive to the beach.
But for Makayla "the future will never happen," Blanchard said. "She will never complete any of the plans that we had together."© 2022 AFP
6 Comments
Harry_Gatto
Stupid is as stupid does.
I hope the dogs are OK.
Incandescentwithrage
Well, I’m an optimist by nature, so I think something good will come out of all this.
Nemo
Poor girl might have been dead before the pill coating completely disolved. The Pharma family that was responsible for creating the opoid epidemic by legally marketing a highly addictive pain-killer to anyone who wanted one made (and then hid from the government in settlement talks) literally billions of dollars.
Had a foreign cartel done this, we might be talking about military options. But since it's a rich American family that donated heavily, they walked more or less scott-free.
It's not right.
Nemo
It's a 16 year old kid and her now childless mother.
Clearly you have no children or you would realize the absolute worst nightmare that every parent prays they never have to experience - burying a child - and would not say something so utterly heartless.
Harry_Gatto
Another expert. I brought up two children and their teenage years were difficult but my challenge was to make sure that they were adequately educated regarding drugs and other dangers. At that time there was no internet but nowadays there is so much information available regarding the dangers that it is impossible to ignore. The parent(s) failed in their duty and yes, the girl was stupid. I feel sorry for the mother but she needs to reflect somewhat.
wallace
A very evil drug. All children need to be educated and warned by their parents and school about dangerous drugs.
There are many American adults being killed by fentanyl.
Nemo
So, you're just an morally superior ass.
Those of us who are not all high and mighty realize that sometimes parents can make mistakes and get away with it and sometimes we can do everything right and the worst still happens.
Sound like you got lucky and she didn't. Be thankful and empathetic or do us a favor and be silent.
eric_japan
the only good is from the Chinese perspective and the cartels. And you can bet they are laughing at the utter stupidity of the U.S.
Let’s say your 16 yr old was given a pill by someone at the international school ( yes it’s happens) The girl had just come back from a trip to California. Your child had been stressed about homework and test and her friend says take this, “they help you relax”, “everyone’s using them in California “ That’s all it takes. The open border policy has open the flood gates for the stuff to come in almost completely unrestricted. The cartels and the most profitable than they have ever been, from not only fentanyl but illegals paying thousands for the trip, they don’t go through without paying. Then you have the Chinese supplying the ingredients to make the fentanyl. You think the CCP doesn’t know this is going on. What better way to destroy your enemy than from within.
Chikatilo
@ Harry_Gatto
You dare defend your cynicism and coldness. As if something to be proud of. As if it made you better and superior. Quite sure if you actually think about it it just shows how actually hollow you may be, that you NEED to post something so self-righteous and lacking in empathy. Or simply put, something that contributes nothing good to the world.
You think you were a good father, great, find something positive to contribute to the world from your experience.
Passing judgements and condemnations on others tragedies is not what a mature adult would or should do.
Whatever it is you think they failed as mother and child, it is your limited, arrogant and ignorant supposition from a few lines in an internet article. How would you think we judged you as a father from your few statements here and there.
Think well why you actually post anything, do you contribute to a better world? do your words deserve to be read? are a force for good?
So far your words are judgmental, bigoted and coldhearted from limited information, without any care for actually knowing the people involved.
Refrain from posting if that's all you can do.
WilliB
Fentanyl is produced in China, and comes in via the Southern border. Between the Biden regime´s connections to China and its open border policy, there is nothing to stop the flood. Just sit back and watch.
Speed
This is a pretty gnarly drug. It's so easy to accidentally OD on it. Strong sit. I know two families in the US whose kids had really close calls and were hospitalized. This is the new big epidemic.