Former Blackwater security guard Nicholas Slatten (C), seen here in a 2009 file photo, was convicted for his role in a 2007 massacre of unarmed civilians in Baghdad Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File
world

Former Blackwater guard convicted for 2007 Baghdad massacre

By Brendan Hoffman
WASHINGTON

A former security guard for the U.S. firm Blackwater was found guilty of murder on Wednesday for his role in a notorious massacre of unarmed civilians in downtown Baghdad in 2007.

Nicholas Slatten, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder by a federal jury in U.S. District Court in Washington after five days of deliberations.

Slatten was convicted of killing Ahmed Haithem Ahmed Al Rubia'y, 19, an aspiring doctor who was one of more than a dozen civilians killed by Blackwater guards in Baghdad's Nisour Square on September 16, 2007.

While escorting a diplomatic convoy, Blackwater guards opened fire in the bustling square with sniper rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers -- allegedly without provocation -- leaving at least 14 civilians dead and at least 18 wounded. The Iraqi government says the toll was higher.

The shooting deepened the resentment of Americans in Iraq four years after U.S. forces toppled dictator Saddam Hussein and raised questions about the expanded use of armed contract guards by the U.S. government.

The U.S. Attorney's Office presented testimony from 34 witnesses during the trial, including four who came to the United States from Iraq to testify.

According to the government's evidence, Slatten, of Sparta, Tennessee, was the first to open fire.

No date was set for his sentencing. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the murder charge calls for a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

It was Slatten's third trial on the charges. His first conviction was thrown out and the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict at his second trial.

Slatten was one of four Blackwater guards who were found guilty in 2014. He was originally sentenced to life in prison while the three others were given 30-year prison sentences

An appeals court has ordered that the three other Blackwater guards be resentenced. They are currently in custody pending resentencing.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Blackwater happytrigger mercenaries..

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mercenaries fighting our wars. Even more disgusting than war.

Erik Prince needs to know what the inside of a prison looks like.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the murder charge calls for a mandatory sentence of life in prison

Slatten was one of four Blackwater guards who were found guilty in 2014. He was originally sentenced to life in prison while the three others were given 30-year prison sentences

Good

An appeals court has ordered that the three other Blackwater guards be resentenced. They are currently in custody pending resentencing.

Life

1 ( +1 / -0 )

