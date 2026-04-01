Former Brazil spy chief arrested by ICE in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Alexandre Ramagem, general director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN), is seen before the inauguration ceremony of the new Communications Minister Fabio Faria (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem has been detained by ICE in the United States, the agency reported on ‌its website on Monday, after he fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Ramagem, a former Federal Police inspector, was sentenced to ‌over 16 years in prison for his role in ⁠a plot to overturn leftist leader Luiz Inacio ⁠Lula da Silva's 2022 ⁠election victory over Bolsonaro.

Ramagem's lawyers did not immediately respond to a ‌request for comment. He has long maintained his innocence.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ⁠said on its website that ⁠Ramagen had been detained but gave no other details. It did not immediately respond to questions.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Federal Police said in a statement on Monday that a Brazilian man whose capture was sought by ⁠that country's authorities was arrested in Orlando, Florida, by ICE. The ⁠Federal Police did not identify the man ‌but said he had been convicted by Brazil's Supreme Court of plotting a coup.

The detention was the result of cooperation between the law enforcement in both countries, Brazil's Federal Police added.

Paulo Figueiredo, a Bolsonaro ally who ‌lives in the U.S., said on social media platform X on Monday that Ramagem was arrested for a minor traffic violation in Orlando and then referred to ICE.

Reuters could not verify the reason for Ramagem's arrest, or whether it was related to Brazil's request to extradite him.

The case against Bolsonaro, a far-right leader, drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, ​who used it to justify steep tariffs on Brazilian imports last year.

Trump's disapproval did little to derail the case, which ended ‌in September last year with the convictions of 29 people including Bolsonaro, who is now serving a 27-year sentence. Trump later lifted many of the tariffs https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-signs-order-remove-tariffs-some-brazilian-agricultural-imports-2025-11-20/ he had imposed.

As the ‌head of Brazil's intelligence agency under the Bolsonaro administration, starting in 2019, ⁠Ramagem was accused of investigating ⁠the former president's critics and providing ​information to help him discredit Brazil's electoral system.

Ramagem, who was elected ⁠as a federal lawmaker ‌in 2022, also lost his seat in Congress as ​part of the coup case.

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