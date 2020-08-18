Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info

0 Comments
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON

A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI has been charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers who had co-opted him, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested last week after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted an envelope with $2,000 in exchange for his past espionage activities. He told a law enforcement officer who was posing as a Chinese intelligence officer that he wanted to see the “motherland” succeed, prosecutors said.

“The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime,” Assistant Attorney John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said in a statement.

An FBI affidavit accuses Ma, who worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, of revealing government secrets to at five Chinese intelligence officers in a Hong Kong hotel room over a three-day period in March 2001. Those secrets included information about CIA sources, international operations, staffing practices and operational tradecraft.

Prosecutors say Ma’s meeting with the Chinese officers also included a fellow CIA employee who was not identified in court documents and who is not being charged because, officials say, the 85-year-old suffers from advanced and debilitating cognitive diseases.

Ma, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Hong Kong, was charged in federal court in Honolulu with conspiring to gather and communicate national defense information for a foreign nation. He faces up to life in prison if convicted, and is due to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

No defense lawyer was listed on court records for him.

Ma remained in touch with the Chinese intelligence officers after he joined the FBI as a contract linguist in 2004, at which point he used his work computer to copy images of documents related to missiles and weapon system technology research.

The case was first reported by NBC News.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog