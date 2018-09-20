Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A former columnist for state media has been jailed for seven years for "abusive" Facebook posts about Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a court official said, the latest case threatening free expression in the country Photo: AFP/File
world

Former columnist jailed for 'abusive' posts on Suu Kyi

0 Comments
By Ye Aung THU
YANGON

A former columnist for state media has been jailed for seven years for "abusive" Facebook posts about Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a court official said Wednesday, the latest case threatening free expression in the country.

Ngar Min Swe was sentenced for sedition on Tuesday, Yangon's Western District Court spokesman Htay Aung told AFP.

"He was convicted... for writing abusive posts on Facebook against State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, making people get the wrong impression of her," Htay Aung said.

Myanmar has already faced widespread condemnation for infringing on freedom of expression following the jailing earlier this month of two Reuters journalists who reported on the Rohingya crisis.

Ngar Min Swe worked as a columnist under the previous military-backed government. Since Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party rose to power in 2016, he has written posts against her and the party.

He was arrested on July 12, the same day he posted about Suu Kyi receiving a kiss on the cheek from US President Barack Obama during his visit in 2013.

The innocuous gesture came in for criticism from a conservative Myanmar public, especially supporters of the army-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party -- like Ngar Min Swe, who took to social media to lob sexist jibes at Suu Kyi.

Facebook is wildly popular in Myanmar but users who have hit out at senior leaders of the military or civilian government have faced jail time.

Independent analyst David Mathieson said the sentence is yet another example of "the strangulation of free speech" in the country.

"Myanmar is in free-fall to resurgent autocracy and imprisoning journalists for colonial-era sounding 'sedition' is yet another warning sign," Mathieson told AFP.

Under the junta, Myanmar routinely jailed journalists and activists but gradually opened up from 2011 and promised greater freedoms for the media.

But supporters of Suu Kyi have been disappointed in recent years by the deterioration of human rights within the country, most notably in the jailing of the Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who had exposed a massacre of Rohingya Muslims committed by soldiers.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt promised to raise the Reuters case in meetings with Suu Kyi this week during a high-profile visit in which he would go to Rakhine state, the epicentre of the Rohingya crisis.

Hunt's visit comes as the UN has called for the Myanmar military to be held accountable for the "genocide" committed against the Muslim minority.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel