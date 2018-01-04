Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Dallin H. Oaks, left, and Russell M. Nelson, members of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conference of the two-day Mormon church conference, in Salt Lake City. President Thomas S. Monson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the 16th president of the Mormon church, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, after nine years in office. He was 90. The next president was not immediately named, but the job is expected to go to next longest-tenured member of the church's governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Nelson, per church protocol. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
world

Former heart surgeon set to become next Mormon president

0 Comments
By BRADY McCOMBS
SALT LAKE CITY

The man set to become the next Mormon church president is a 93-year-old former heart surgeon whose conservative track record on the religion's leadership panel has led Mormon scholars to predict he won't make any major changes.

Russell M. Nelson is likely to be formally named to the post in the coming days under longstanding church protocol designed to ensure a smooth handover by giving the post to the longest-tenured member of the governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Nelson has been on the panel for three decades and would become the second-oldest person to be named president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Thomas S. Monson died Tuesday night at his home in Salt Lake City after leading the church for nearly a decade. He was 90.

The new president will be formally appointed during a private meeting of the apostles.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Cities

Nasu

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel