Former NATO chief accuses UK's Starmer of inadequately funding defense

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) listens to Member of the House of Lords George Robertson (R) during a joint meeting with Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (unseen) at 10 Downing Street, in London, on July 16, 2024. BENJAMIN CREMEL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

By Sam Tabahriti

A former NATO chief and grandee of Keir Starmer's Labour Party criticized the British prime minister on Tuesday for failing to adequately fund ‌defense, leaving the country unsafe.

George Robertson, who served in the 1990s as UK defense secretary before leading NATO, told the Financial Times there was a gap between Starmer's rhetoric and action on defense, and Starmer was "not ‌willing to make the necessary investment".

Asked about Robertson's comments, Starmer's spokesperson ⁠told reporters Downing Street "completely" rejected the characterization.

"It's vital to make the ⁠right decisions. The prime ⁠minister is determined to ensure the defense investment plan is fit for the threats that ‌we face," the spokesperson said.

Robertson, who helped draft a Strategic Defense Review commissioned by Starmer when ⁠Labour returned to power in 2024, later ⁠said in a lecture delivered in Salisbury, southern England, that Britain had become vulnerable to external threats.

"We are under-prepared. We are under-insured. We are under attack. We are not safe," he said.

Ahead of the lecture, the FT had reported that he was ⁠expected to call out finance minister Rachel Reeves for devoting "only 40 words" to defense ⁠in a budget speech last autumn and ‌not mentioning it at all in an update last month.

The newspaper said he was expected to describe decisions made by "non-military experts in the Treasury" as "vandalism".

Starmer has blamed underinvestment in the military on 14 years of rule by the rival Conservative Party, and has promised the ‌largest sustained rise in defence spending since the Cold War, to reach 3% of national output in the next parliament.

The government has yet to publish a 10-year defense investment plan initially due before the end of last year, aimed at meeting the ambitions set out in the 2024 review co-written by Robertson.

The review called for a shift toward drones, digital warfare and data-driven combat systems reflecting lessons drawn from the war in Ukraine.

"The current conflict in the ​Middle East has to be a rude wake-up call to this country, on top of what we've already seen in Ukraine," Robertson said in his address. "It should remind ‌us in the United Kingdom of our vulnerabilities, and there are many, and in it is a detailed blueprint for what needs to be done."

He warned that delivering such a transformation of homeland defense and ‌deterrence would require significant funding.

Starmer said last week that the war in Iran must be ⁠a turning point for Britain, ⁠pledging to strengthen the economy and military to ​cope with a more "volatile and dangerous" world.

But Robertson accused Britain's political leadership of ⁠a "corrosive complacency" toward defense, saying risks ‌and threats were acknowledged only in words and that even a ​promised national conversation on defense had yet to begin.

"The cold reality of today's dangerous world is that we cannot defend Britain with an ever-expanding welfare budget," he concluded.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.