Noto Quake Relief
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an intervew, in Lahore
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo Photo: Reuters/AKHTAR SOOMRO
world

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10-year jail term for leaking state secrets

5 Comments
ISLAMABAD

A Pakistan court handed former Prime Minister Imran Khan a 10-year jail term on Tuesday for leaking state secrets, the former premier's media team said.

The case pertains to allegations that Khan had shared contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said both Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been sentenced to 10 years each by a special court.

It said the party would challenge the decision and called it a "sham case".

5 Comments
Don't they have the declassification by thought process we have in the US?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

PM Khan clearly liked peddling his influence, Joe Biden faces similar (impeachment) inquiry now in US Congress.

All Politicians need to be held to account, not fatten their wallets by selling out their country!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

10 years! 10 can you believe it? Well, as we all know these types rarely serve much time do they

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe they'll send PM Khan to same 'resort' that Hunter Biden is set to visit soon. Plenty of golf and other amenities, basically taxpayer funded vacation!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now I know why Imran was such a great bowler. The first to work out how to reverse swing the red cherry. He must of been ball tempering. LOL.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

