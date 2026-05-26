Former Scottish National Party chief pleads guilty to embezzling $540,000

FILE PHOTO: SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell arrives to give evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain December 8, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

By Alistair Smout

Former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell pleaded guilty on Monday to embezzling ‌more than £400,000 ($540,000), admitting diverting funds from the party to buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.

Murrell is the former husband of ex-SNP ‌leader Nicola Sturgeon, who suddenly resigned in 2023, ⁠shortly before she was arrested as part ⁠of the probe ⁠into the party's finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in ‌March last year.

The police probe, the arrest of the SNP's longest-serving ⁠leader and the conviction ⁠of her former husband have prompted embarrassing questions for the pro-independence party which has dominated Scottish politics for nearly two decades.

After Murrell's plea, Sturgeon reiterated her innocence and said ⁠that she had "no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever that he ⁠was using SNP funds for personal ‌purposes."

"I am utterly appalled that he did so and cannot begin to understand why," Sturgeon said. "I was misled just as others were."

In written terms of ‌his guilty plea, Murrell admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP between 2010 and 2023, about £60,000 less than he was originally charged with. The documents showed he had used the funds to buy several vehicles, as well as items from luxury brands such as Estee Lauder and Harrods.

Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston ​said Murrell had shown "utter contempt for the high public trust placed in him" and diverted cash to "bankroll the lavish ‌lifestyle he craved but could not afford."

Murrell was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 23.

Current SNP leader John Swinney said Murrell's plea ‌was "a terrible breach of trust and an overwhelming betrayal."

But Swinney ⁠and Sturgeon both faced ⁠scepticism from some former SNP members ​and opposition parties about how the scandal unfolded.

"Nicola Sturgeon ⁠and the SNP ‌attempted to shut down scrutiny about party finances," ​the Scottish Labour Party said.

"John Swinney must explain what he and the party knew, and when."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.