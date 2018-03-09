Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his family pay their respects at the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar on February 21, 2018; the premier's visit was dogged by suspicions Canada was soft on Sikh separatists Photo: AFP/File
world

Former Sikh militant sorry for Trudeau embarrassment in India

0 Comments
By NARINDER NANU
OTTAWA

A former Sikh militant apologized Thursday for causing embarrassment to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his trip to India.

Jaspal Atwal, who was part of a movement that supported an independent Sikh nation in the 1980s and went to prison for the attempted murder of a visiting Indian minister in 1986, was invited to a dinner with Trudeau in New Delhi causing consternation among his hosts.

Trudeau's visit to India had already been dogged by suspicions that Canada was soft on Sikh separatists.

"I am sorry for any embarrassment this matter has caused to Canada, India, my community and my family," the 62-year-old told a news conference.

"I renounce any form of terrorism," he said. "I do not advocate for an independent Sikh nation. I, like the vast majority of Sikhs who once advocated for this cause, have reconciled with the nation of India."

Since his parole, Atwal said he has engaged broadly in politics on behalf of the Indo-Canadian community, and visited India numerous times including three visits over the past year, each time "with the full permission of the Indian government."

"There were also no restrictions placed on me by Canada so that I could not travel," he added.

Before his latest trip, Atwal said he reached out to his local member of Parliament, Randeep Sarai, to ask if he could attend a reception with Trudeau in India.

"I had assumed there would be no problems. No one had at any point indicated there would be any issues," he said.

The controversy has continued to hound Trudeau since his return to Canada, with opposition parties and editorialists heaping scorn on the prime minister over the misstep.

Sarai, meanwhile, has been stripped of his responsibilities within the Liberal caucus.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel