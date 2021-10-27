Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo (C) was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at a cost of hundreds of lives Photo: AFP/File
world

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies

0 Comments
SEOUL

Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at a cost of hundreds of lives, died of natural causes on Tuesday aged 88, according to reports.

Roh withdrew from public view around 20 years ago following a diagnosis of prostate cancer, and was being treated at the Seoul National University Hospital, Yonhap news agency reported.

He was elected to serve as president from 1988-93, succeeding his old friend and dictator Chun Doo-hwan who took power in a military coup with Roh in 1979.

Roh's victory in the 1987 polls -- the result of a divided opposition -- crushed the hopes of many democracy activists and liberals, who saw his inauguration as marking little more than an extension of the existing regime.

In office, Roh presided over the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics and forged diplomatic ties with the Communist bloc, long aligned with Pyongyang.

He was succeeded by former democracy activist Kim Young-sam, who was determined to bring him and Chun to justice.

The two former presidents were convicted of treason in 1996.

Roh was initially sentenced to 22.5 years in prison while Chun was condemned to death. But both were given presidential pardons and released the following year.

His death followed nearly two decades of extended poor health, including other illnesses as well as cancer.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo