world

Former UK ambassador to U.S. brutally beaten in London subway station

LONDON

A former top diplomat who served as British ambassador to the United States has been badly beaten in London.

Christopher Meyer is being treated in a London hospital after he was attacked by two people in a London subway station.

His wife says the 74-year-old Meyer's injuries are "like something you would see in a war zone" after the attack at the Victoria Underground station.

British Police Transport Thursday arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have not been identified or charged.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon. Photos showed Meyer covered in blood in a hospital bed.

Police say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

