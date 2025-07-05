 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People protest demanding a ceasefire in Gaza during a march, in London
FILE PHOTO: Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn attends a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne
world

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in talks to start new political party

0 Comments
LONDON

The former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced on Friday he was in talks to start a new political party because Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government had "refused to deliver the change" that voters expected during its first year in office.

Labour suspended Corbyn in 2020 and then kicked him out of the party following a report into how anti-Semitism complaints were handled under his leadership.

"The democratic foundation of a new kind of political party will take shape soon," Corbyn said on X. "Discussions are ongoing - and I am excited to work alongside all communities to fight for the future people deserve."

The announcement that Labour could face a new threat from a left-wing party came after a bruising week for the government when it was forced to abandon key planks of planned welfare reform, which blew a hole in its budget plans.

Since winning the general election last year, Starmer has seen his personal popularity slump, and Labour now consistently trails the insurgent, right-wing Reform UK party, which is led by Nigel Farage, the pro-Brexit campaigner.

Corbyn, who was elected an independent member of parliament last year, said the "Labour government has refused to deliver the change people expected and deserved".

"Poverty, inequality and war are not inevitable," he said. "Our country needs to change direction, now."

On Thursday evening, lawmaker Zarah Sultana said she was quitting the Labour party and planned to launch the new party with Corbyn.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel