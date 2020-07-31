Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after a battle with coronavirus Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Former U.S. presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of COVID-19

0 Comments
By CHIP SOMODEVILLA
WASHINGTON

Herman Cain, a U.S. businessman and onetime Republican presidential candidate, has died after a month-long battle with coronavirus, his website announced. He was 74.

Cain died in an Atlanta-area hospital, where he was admitted in early July, according to Newsmax, where he had been set to launch a weekly television program.

"Herman Cain -- our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us -- has passed away," the editor of his website wrote.

"Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer," the statement said.

Cain was born in December 1945 in Tennessee and raised in Atlanta by a domestic worker mother and chauffeur father.

The Navy veteran established himself in the corporate world with stints at Pillsbury and Burger King before reviving Godfather's Pizza as its CEO.

Cain then tried his hand at national politics, spicing up the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination with his lively interviews and debate performances.

The African-American businessman's signature policy was his catchy "9-9-9" tax reform plan -- a nine percent income tax, a nine percent corporate tax, and nine percent sales tax.

After briefly leading in the polls, Cain suspended his campaign following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

U.S. President Donald Trump considered him last year for a position on the U.S. Federal Reserve, before his candidacy withered under the opposition of several key Republicans.

Cain, a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, attended a rally for the incumbent in Oklahoma last month, at which several campaign staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It is not clear how Cain contracted COVID-19.

He is survived by his wife Gloria, his children Melanie and Vincent, and several grandchildren.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog