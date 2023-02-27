Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police seals off the village house where 28-year-old model Abby Choi was suspected to have been dismembered, in Tai Po District
Police seals off the village house where 28-year-old model Abby Choi was suspected to have been dismembered, in Tai Po District, Hong Kong, China, February 24, 2023 in this screen grab taken from a handout video. TVB/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/TVB
world

4 appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model

HONG KONG

Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28-65 with murder, and a 63-year old woman, with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother and their father, police said.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-storey house in rural Tai Po district last week. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement.

