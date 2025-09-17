 Japan Today
Image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble Image: Reuters/Phil Noble
world

Four arrested after Trump, Epstein images projected onto Britain's Windsor Castle

LONDON

Four people were arrested on Tuesday following a projection of images of Donald Trump alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the royal Windsor Castle, where the U.S. President is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to Britain.

Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, and will be greeted by Charles on Wednesday for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers.

The police said in a statement four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an "unauthorised projection" at Windsor Castle, which they described as a "public stunt". The four remain in custody.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday made public a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago, though the White House has denied its authenticity.

The letter was also projected onto the castle, along with pictures of Epstein's victims, news clips about the case and police reports.

The release of the letter has brought renewed attention to an issue that has become a political thorn in the president's side.

Though he has urged his supporters to move on from the topic, appetite for details about Epstein's crimes and who else may have known about them or been involved with him has remained high.

Trump was friends with Epstein before becoming president but had a falling out with the former financier years before his 2019 death in prison.

The birthday letter contained text of a purported dialogue between Trump and Epstein in which Trump calls him a "pal" and says, "May every day be another wonderful secret." The text sits within a crude sketch of the silhouette of a naked woman.

Excellent work.

The two paedophile besties side by side, for all to see.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Photo 2 at the bottom has one of the infamous images of Prince Andrew going on a walk-and-talk in NYC with him.

Important to observe there are numerous photos of him with many prominent individuals, including other former presidents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Brits have a flair for the dramatic, gotta give them that. Hilarious

0 ( +0 / -0 )

