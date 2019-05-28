Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A 14-strong team sent by the government spent about six weeks scouring for litter at base camp and at Camp 4 Photo: AFP
world

Four bodies and 10 tons of rubbish collected from Everest

By PRAKASH MATHEMA
NAMCHE BAZAR, Nepal

Four bodies have been retrieved from Everest and some 10 tons of garbage plucked from the mountain at the end of this year's climbing season, Nepal authorities said Monday.

Global warming means melting glaciers are revealing human remains and rubbish, which has gathered over decades of commercial mountaineering and as an increasing number of big-spending climbers who pay little attention to the ugly footprint they leave behind.

The four bodies were brought down by helicopter last week according to media reports.

Dandu Raj Ghimire of Nepal's tourism department told AFP they are being identified.

The 14-strong team sent by the government spent about six weeks scouring for litter at base camp and at Camp 4 -- nearly 8,000 meters up -- scraping together empty cans, bottles, plastic and discarded climbing gear.

"We have reached our target this season... we hope we are able to continue what we have started," Ghimire said.

Army helicopters and porters transported the refuse down to Namche Bazar, the last major town on the route to Mount Everest. Authorities said some of it will be sent to Kathmandu for recycling.

Fluorescent tents, discarded climbing equipment, empty gas canisters and even human excrement litter the well-trodden route to the summit of the 8,848-meter peak.

"We need to run this program for few more years, especially at the higher camps, to make the mountain clean," said Pasang Nuru Sherpa, the clean-up team's leader.

Governments on both sides of the mountain have been battling the human waste and trash left by an increasing number of climbers.

Six years ago, Nepal implemented a $4,000 rubbish deposit per team that would be refunded if each climber brought down at least eight kilos of waste, but only half of the climbers return with their trash.

In February, China banned non-climbers from accessing its Everest base camp in Tibet in an attempt to clean up its side of the mountain.

Hundreds of climbers reached the summit this season, and the total could go past last year's record of 807 ascents.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

