Reports of federal border agents coming to New Orleans
A sign reading “Turn Illegals Into ICE” is stuck to a road sign, amid reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy about 250 federal border agents to Louisiana in the coming days, in the Metairie suburb of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Four die in ICE custody this week as 2025 deaths reach 20-year high

By Ted Hesson and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON

Four immigrants died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ‌custody in the past week, according to the agency, as deaths in 2025 reached a two-decade high.

The four detainees, from Haiti, Nicaragua, ⁠Eritrea and Bulgaria, died between December 12 ‍and 15, ICE notices said. While the ‍incidents remain ‍under investigation, ICE said two followed medical emergencies and ⁠two were believed to be the result of natural causes.

President Donald Trump, a ​Republican, has pushed for the mass deportation of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. To increase removals, his administration has ramped up ICE detention to record levels, with roughly 66,000 people detained as of late ⁠November.

At least 30 people have died in ICE detention this year, according to agency notices. The total for 2025 - which still has 12 days remaining - is the highest level since 2004, according to ICE statistics.

"ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments," the agency said in a statement announcing one of the latest deaths.

Democrats on Thursday criticized the deaths in detention, blaming the Trump administration.

"ICE has a responsibility ​to take care of these people, something they are clearly disregarding," said U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, ⁠whose district includes most of Seattle. "This is beyond horrifying."

A federal judge on Wednesday said the Trump administration could not bar members of Congress ‍from making unannounced visits to immigration detention centers. Democratic ‌lawmakers had sued over ‌the lack of access, saying ‍the visits were protected under U.S. law and necessary for oversight.

Following ‌the judge's order, U.S. Representative Dan Goldman, ‍a Democrat, on Friday visited an ICE holding facility in Lower Manhattan in New York City.

Investigations will be conducted when those responsible are removed from Congress.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hardly

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

TaiwanIsNotChinaToday 07:13 am JST

Investigations will be conducted when those responsible are removed from Congress.

The betting markets say there will be investigations starting in 2027.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

