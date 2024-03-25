Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The crash near the town of Bajot close to the Slovakian border killed four and injured at least seven, police said Photo: AFP
world

Four killed in Hungary as rally car slams into spectators

0 Comments
BUDAPEST

Four people were killed and several others including two children injured Sunday when a driver competing in a Hungarian motorsport rally skidded off the road and crashed into spectators, authorities said.

According to a police statement, it was not clear why the vehicle taking part in the two-day Esztergom Nyerges Rally in northwestern Hungary veered off the road.

The crash occurred near the town of Bajot in the northwestern Komarom Esztergom county close to the Slovakian border and left at least seven injured, police said.

Eight ambulances and four rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene and the rally was immediately halted.

Two spectators were seriously injured, including one child who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the paramedics at the site, quoted by the MTI news agency.

Six other people, including one child, sustained minor injuries and received on-site treatment, the paramedics said.

The Hungarian National Motorsport Association (MNASZ) expressed its condolences to the relatives and family members of the victims.

It vowed to cooperate with the authorities to investigate the circumstances of the accident without delay.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel