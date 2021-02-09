Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Pacific Islands Forum is made up mostly of small Pacific island states along with Australia and New Zealand, and is a key element of the US allies' diplomacy in the region Photo: AFP/File
world

Four more nations set to quit Pacific Islands Forum

0 Comments
SUVA, Fiji

Another four nations have signalled they will leave the Pacific Islands Forum, further weakening the top diplomatic grouping in a region where the United States and China are competing for influence.

The countries -- the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, and the Federated States of Micronesia -- are all part of the Micronesia sub-grouping and said they would follow Palau's decision last week to pull out of the forum over a leadership dispute.

"The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed to forthwith initiate the formal process of withdrawal from the Pacific Islands Forum respecting their national processes and will act swiftly like the republic of Palau," they said in a draft joint communique obtained by AFP.

The 18-member forum is mostly made up of small island states along with Australia and New Zealand, and is a key element of the US allies' diplomatic efforts in the region.

The communique was drawn up after Micronesian leaders held a virtual meeting Monday to discuss the widening split among the normally close-knit Pacific island nations.

It erupted last Thursday, when the Micronesian candidate to be the forum's next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands premier Henry Puna.

The Micronesians argued it was their turn to fill the post under an informal arrangement that has stood for decades and claimed the snub showed the forum was biased towards members from the South Pacific.

A split in the forum's ranks could provide an opening for China to boost its influence with the sparsely populated but strategically important Pacific island nations.

It also risks diluting the Pacific's strong message to the rest of the globe on climate change.

Many of the region's small island states face being inundated by rising seas and the forum has been a pioneer in raising the issue on the world stage and demanding meaningful action.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel