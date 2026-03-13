Four U.S. service members killed in plane crash in Iraq

Four of the six crew members aboard a U.S. military ‌aircraft that crashed in western Iraq are confirmed to have been killed, the U.S. military said on ‌Friday, as rescue efforts continued for ⁠the remaining two.

A U.S. military ⁠refueling aircraft ⁠crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, ‌in an incident the military said involved another aircraft ⁠but ⁠was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

The deaths add to the seven U.S. service members who have already been ⁠killed as part of U.S. ⁠operations against Iran.

"The circumstances of the ‌incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," a ‌statement from U.S. Central Command said.

The United States has deployed a large number of aircraft into the Middle East to take part in operations against Iran and the incident highlights the risk of not just ​operations, but of refueling aircraft in the air.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, ‌an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed responsibility for downing the U.S. military refueling aircraft.

Reuters reported on ‌Tuesday that as many as 150 U.S. ⁠troops have been ⁠wounded in the U.S.-Israeli ​war on Iran. News of the ⁠crash comes ‌the same day two U.S. sailors ​were injured after the USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on board.

