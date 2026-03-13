Four U.S. service members killed in plane crash in Iraq

Four of the six crew members aboard a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in western Iraq are confirmed to have been killed, the U.S. military said on Friday, as rescue efforts continued for the remaining two.
A U.S. military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday, in an incident the military said involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.
The deaths add to the seven U.S. service members who have already been killed as part of U.S. operations against Iran.
"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," a statement from U.S. Central Command said.
The United States has deployed a large number of aircraft into the Middle East to take part in operations against Iran and the incident highlights the risk of not just operations, but of refueling aircraft in the air.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed responsibility for downing the U.S. military refueling aircraft.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that as many as 150 U.S. troops have been wounded in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. News of the crash comes the same day two U.S. sailors were injured after the USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on board.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
5 Comments
TokyoLiving
Trump and the US military continue to believe themselves invincible, they will be in for a big and unpleasant surprise..
ian
I don't think the US military think that
sakurasuki
Another loss in addition from 7 people that already previously reported.
https://www.yahoo.com/pentagon-ids-7th-us-member-163831331.html
.
So in total at minimum 4 crews, so in total by now "officially" is 11 loss.
That's part of flying mission in operation Epic Fail where another KC-135 missing half of stabilizer was spotted in airport. So there's possibility it was mid air collision.
https://simpleflying.com/us-military-kc-135-tanker-crashes-operation-epic-fury-iraq/
https://hk.news.yahoo.com/us-military-plane-crashes-iraq-025235325.html
.
GuruMick
Bit of dot joining.....The Islamic Resistance in Iran is not identical with the more well known Iran Revolutionary Guards.
When IRAQ invaded IRAN the "revolutionary guards " sort of morphed from a militia into a fearsome force , aligned, of course with the Islamic Resistance.
The war lasted 8 years with hundreds of thousands of casualties, civilian included, in the Iran side.
Fun fact ? The USA provided billions of dollars to...IRAQ.....because it feared the Islamic revolution events in Iran
To understand Iran, it is necessary to understand the past.
The USA war machine has had its eyes on Iran ever since....even before.
So when Iranians chant "death to America " it is not without cause nor historical precedent.
Now Trump going down the road of dehumanizing the Iranian forces in this current war
John-San
These numbers are from a government that took 9 years to release the Epstein file with no conviction. Who called two protesters terrorist and murdered them. That blow up Germanys gas pipeline and deny it. That said Epstein killed himself and you are believe these numbers of dead servicemen. Two words for those people gullible and cynicism. lol.