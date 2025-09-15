Fox News' Brian Kilmeade apologizes for saying mentally ill homeless people should be executed

Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade apologized on Sunday for advocating for the execution of mentally ill homeless people in a discussion on the network last week, saying his remark was “extremely callous.”
Kilmeade's initial comment came on a “Fox & Friends” episode Wednesday and began getting widespread circulation online over the weekend. Kilmeade, a host of the morning show, was talking with co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt about the Aug 22 stabbing murder of Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A homeless and mentally ill man, Decarlos Brown Jr, was arrested for murder, and the case received extensive attention on Fox following the release of a security video of the stabbing.
Jones was talking on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday about public money spent on trying to help homeless people and suggested that those who didn't accept services offered to them should be jailed.
“Or involuntary lethal injection, or something,” Kilmeade said. “Just kill 'em.”
Earhardt interjected, “Why did it have to get to this point?” Kilmeade replied, “I will say this, we're not voting for the right people.”
During an appearance on the “Fox & Friends" weekend show Sunday, Kilmeade said that “I wrongly said they should get lethal injection. I apologize for that extremely callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”
Fox News management did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
An advocate for homeless people said Sunday that Kilmeade's remark had been “completely devoid of all humanity.” Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, a provider of shelter and services for homeless children in New York City, invited Kilmeade to volunteer in one of the organization's shelters.
Kilmeade's initial remark came hours before the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. An MSNBC analyst, Matthew Dowd, was fired for saying on the air that afternoon that hateful rhetoric can lead to hateful actions.© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
17 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
How did it get to the point that we have news anchors like this?
Underworld
He said it in such a casual way- it beggars belief how little empathy the right possesses.
Why hasn’t he been fired?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Usually when teenagers spout this type of crud, we can attribute it to a bad upbringing. What are we to make of a 61 year old who says this?
bass4funk
https://x.com/missruby2424/status/1966946722812490163?s=46
https://x.com/mylordbebo/status/1966766443963318768?s=46
https://x.com/omgfacts/status/1966630546563289309?s=46
Yeah, how?
patkim
People in power and in positions that influence many should remember to be extra responsible with what they do and say. As they say, with great power comes great responsibility. If they can't handle that responsibility, then they absolutely don't deserve to have it. But at this point, I'm not surprised anymore by the type of people Faux News hires anymore. There are some pretty despicable people there.
TaiwanIsNotChina
What does it say that your heroes are even worse than these?
bass4funk
It doesn't, and not to mention he apologized for what he said, makes a big difference in life.
GuruMick
Primo Levi....author of his experience in various German WW2 death camps wrote something like...."when public feeling makes its way into the legislation the only destination is the death camp "
He meant the antipathy to Jews and disabled freely expressed by the population, did make its way into orders for extermination.
Oh....but this host apologised.....so all forgiven.
And...."You heard it here first ...on FOX !"
Rupert should sack him.
bass4funk
msnbc and CNN have been the worst culbrits don't go there they as well as CBS and ABC had a bunch of people fired, shows canceled, don't even go there. You'll lose one that one all day.
Jay
Unsurprisingly, the article conveniently forgot to mention one glaring detail - the racist attacker Brown Jr literally said “I got that WHITE girl.”
Why pretend that doesn’t matter?
If this wasn’t racially motivated, then why didn’t he go after anyone there? There were FOUR other passengers on that bus... he didn’t touch them. This was a racially motivated HATE CRIME.
And we need be blunt here: we must stop treating “mental illness” as an all-purpose excuse. If we go down that road, then every crime under the sun can be hand-waved away with the claim that the perpetrator was “mentally ill.” It's ridiculous and brings zero comfort or justification to the family of the victims.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Oh well Bill Clinton apologized for his affair so I guess nothing to say about that, either.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Your network was fined close to a billion dollars for its deceit. Fox News wins the award for filth all day.
GuruMick
Jay....the offender was schizophrenic....it wouldnt matter if he said "I got that Martian girl :
"
Sometimes your need to squeeze everything through an ideological tube to suit an agenda goes off rail and you just some really foolish
And the "straw man argument " "every crime under the sun can be waved away ...because perp was mentally ill "
More weak argument for the same reason as I expressed above.
Mentally ill people less likely to commit violent crime...but I guess that doesnt fit your narrative.
utorsa
On Bass4funk's Twitter source "MyLordBebo":
https://www.voanews.com/a/pro-kremlin-x-users-spread-misinformation-about-ukraine-misuse-of-western-aid/7284406.html
bass4funk
Who was murdered that FOX tried to coverup?
https://x.com/jimbobw49/status/1965088214013841764?s=46
I was never angry at him for having the affair it was wrong and immoral, tbh, I wasn't hat surprised given his past, but I was ticked off that he lied under oath during his deposition.
stormcrow
. . . mentally ill homeless people should be executed!
It sounds like something you'd hear a drunken hillbilly say next to you in a bar.
And this guy's a news host on a station with a popular following. No wonder the country's in trouble! Oh, and we have a special guest, President Trump! What do you think is the problem, Mr. President?
"The radicals on the left are the problem and they're vicious and they're horrible and they're politically savvy."
Well, that should do wonders for uniting the country, especially when it comes to uniting the radical right as they plan their next fiendish deed. Thanks a lot, Mr. President!
utorsa
@Bass4funk,
Regarding your cited news source "MyLordBebo":
MyLordBebo has been reported to use deepfakes or deceptively edited videos- and more broadly to manipulated or misattributed videos meant to mislead.
What kinds of “deepfake” or deceptive content does Lord Bebo post?
Videos taken out of context – e.g., a clip from one conflict presented as if it’s from another (like Syria footage labeled as Ukraine).
Digitally altered audio or visuals – Some posts may feature fake subtitles, altered voice-overs, or content spliced together to change the original meaning.
Fake war footage or AI-generated clips – These are often shared without verification, amplifying false narratives.
The same deepfake videos are retweeted by other pro-Kremlin accounts, giving the impression of legitimacy through repetition.
Later, fact-checkers expose the clips as edited, but the damage is already done through viral spread.