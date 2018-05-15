Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the Chechen population in France said they were left in shock following Saturday's attack in Paris Photo: AFP
world

France's Chechens try to reckon with Paris stabbing

0 Comments
By Marie JULIEN, François D'ASTIER
STRASBOURG, France

France's ethnic Chechens, mindful that many of their youth have fought jihad in Iraq or Syria, sought Monday to reckon with the deadly Islamist knife rampage in Paris by one of their own.

"We're like a family," said Ismael, the treasurer of the Caucasian Association of Strasbourg, a city in eastern France with a sizeable Chechen population. "If someone, a Chechen does something wrong it affects everyone. It's not a nice image for our community."

Two days after Khamzat Azimov, a 20-year-old naturalised Frenchman who grew up in Strasbourg, killed a man and wounded four other people in a central Paris district before police gunned him down, several members said the French Chechen community was in shock.

"Chechens are decent people," said Chechen refugee Naourbek Chokuev. "In their religious practice they seek honour and truth... not to harm others."

Chokuev, 51, fled to France in 2002 while the second of two bloody separatist wars was raging in the small Russian republic in the southern Caucasus.

The conflict gave birth to a fierce Islamic insurgency that would eventually produce fighters who would join other militant groups, including the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in Paris.

The number of Chechens in France is impossible to determine because they are part of the overall Russian community. Some have been naturalised, such as Azimov and his mother.

The French Office for the Protection of Refugees (Ofpra) says around 15,000 Russian refugees live in France including many Chechens. Many are in Paris and eastern France, notably in Strasbourg which hosts the European Court of Human Rights.

France's Chechens are sensitive to being associated with compatriots who have joined IS. A source at France's DGSI intelligence agency said 10 percent of French nationals fighting in Iraq and Syria have been of Chechen origin.

"Recruiters are attracted by the profile," said Anne Giudicelli, director of a risk consultancy, Terrorisc. "Chechens have a reputation as strong, loyal and violent."

Azimov's killing spree "has affected us a lot," said Bekhan Verigov, president of a support group in the nearby city of Nancy, home to between 100 and 200 Chechen families.

"Azimov does not represent Chechens," he said. " Most fled their country precisely because of the war, because of terrorism."

"The Chechens stick to themselves... helping each other," said a former neighbor of the Azimov family in the working-class Strasbourg suburb of Schiltigheim.

For Chokuev, who teaches French to Russian-speakers in Strasbourg, "the hardest part is the language barrier (which) makes integration and access to work difficult."

A middle-school teacher in Strasbourg says his Chechen pupils are often "tough kids" who have seen war. "They're afraid of nothing and often good at sports... some are excellent students."

Bruno Studer, a local MP, said he had observed some members of the Chechen community become radicalised "but there are also exemplary families in their attitude towards France."

In the southeastern Riviera city of Nice, an imam who represents the Chechen community told AFP: "It's difficult for us today because there are young people who are manipulated."

After Chechnya's back-to-back wars in the 1990s and early 2000s, "Chechens had no psychological rehabilitation," said Said Emin Ibraguimov, a former government minister who fled to Strasbourg in 2001.

He blamed the vulnerability of the youth on a lack of cultural organisations for the Chechen diaspora.

"Anyone can tell them 'so many Chechens were killed in the war, now it's time for revenge!"

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s Classic White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Cities

Hofu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!