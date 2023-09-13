Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

French elected official arrested in military-run Niger

0 Comments
PARIS

France’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a French official has been arrested in military-run Niger, and called for the junta to immediately release him.

Military officers in Niger deposed elected President Mohamed Bazoum in July and last month ordered French officials to leave the country — an order that France has refused to heed, saying that Niger's junta is not the country's legitimate authority.

The ministry said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Stephane Jullien, counsellor for French citizens abroad — a non-diplomatic, elected post — was arrested last Friday, and called for his “immediate release.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France’s ambassador would stay at his post in Niger despite being asked to leave. Addressing ambassadors in August, Macron dismissed concerns that standing up to the junta could be dangerous.

The arrest of a French official was sure to further raise already high tensions between France and Niger, its former colony.

The Foreign Ministry did not elaborate on where and how Jullien was arrested or whether officials in Paris knew where he was being held. It said only that France was following the situation closely and was “fully mobilized” to assure him the protections due to anyone in another country.

France “calls immediately for his release,” the statement said.

French Ambassador Sylvain Itte was asked to leave Niger within 48 hours in a letter on Aug. 25 from the Nigerien Foreign Ministry that accused him of ignoring an invitation for a meeting with the ministry. The letter also cited “actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger.”

France has consistently acknowledged only the authority of Bazoum. He is still detained by the junta, which is now under sanctions by Western and regional African powers.

Nearly 1,500 French troops are based in Niger to help local forces fight Islamic extremists. However, the military cooperation has been suspended since the coup, whose leaders claimed that Bazoum’s government wasn’t doing enough to protect the country from the insurgency.

“One shouldn’t give in to the narrative used by the coup leaders that consists of saying France has become our enemy,” Macron said at the late August annual Paris gathering of the nation’s ambassadors.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog