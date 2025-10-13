 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Politics
Reappointed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu looks on as he visits a police station in L'Hay-les-Roses, outside Paris, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Martin Lelievre, Pool Photo via AP)
world

France's newly re-appointed prime minister names new cabinet in bid to quell political turmoil

0 Comments
PARIS

France’s newly re-appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu named a new government Sunday, as he faces pressure to urgently produce a budget and quell political turmoil that is scaring businesses and investors and staining the country’s image.

The Cabinet includes several members who served in previous governments, from French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp and allied conservatives, as well as some people from outside the political sphere.

It is unclear how long this new team will last. Macron, whose term ends in 2027, lacks a majority in the deeply fractured parliament. Opposition legislators have called for new elections or his resignation.

Lecornu, a 39-year-old centrist and close ally of Macron, and his government will now have to seek compromises to avoid an immediate vote of no confidence in the National Assembly, deeply fractured among far right, centrist and left-wing camps.

Among new appointments is a new defense minister, former Labor Minister Catherine Vautrin, who will help oversee French military support for Ukraine and address threats to European security posed by Russia.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, who oversaw security for the 2024 Olympics, becomes interior minister, in charge of national security. Roland Lescure will be finance minister, a crucial job as France tries to produce a budget that tackles ballooning debt and growing poverty.

Among those keeping their jobs is Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who travels Monday with Macron to Egypt for an international ceremony marking the Gaza ceasefire.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo