Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French police secure the district after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre
French police secure the district after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on Wednesday night. Photo: Reuters/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
world

150 arrests in overnight unrest in France after teenager killed by police

0 Comments
PARIS

One hundred and fifty people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

The ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

"A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests," Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France's biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilized in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre's Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burned as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesman said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting of the teenager at an 11:00 press conference.

President Emmanuel Macron has convened a cabinet crisis meeting for Thursday, his office said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

deep-rooted PERCEPTION of police brutality

There's also a deep-rooted perception that water is wet.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He refused to stop for police.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog