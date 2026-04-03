 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France bans planned gathering of Muslims in Paris area, citing security risk

5 Comments
PARIS

France banned a gathering of Muslims that was ‌planned in the Paris area for the coming days, due to it representing a security ‌risk, the country's top police ⁠officer said on Thursday.

"At the ⁠request of ⁠the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, ‌I have issued an order prohibiting the 40th ⁠edition ⁠of the Annual Meeting of Muslims of France, from April 3 to April 6 at the Paris–Le Bourget ⁠Exhibition Centre," the Paris police ⁠chief Patrice Faure said in ‌a post on X.

"This decision is set within a national and international context marked by heightened tensions ‌and an increased level of terrorist alert, risks of public disorder, and the large police presence on the streets in the coming days," he said.

The decision comes after France increased ​security at sensitive sites across Paris after a foiled bomb attack ‌on Bank of America's offices last weekend, in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Asked ‌to comment on the situation, Makhlouf ⁠Mameche, head of ⁠the organization that planned ​the event, confirmed the ⁠banning order and ‌added his organization would ​be making a legal appeal against the decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Wanna bet the Parisians are thrilled to see gatherings of religious fanatics like that?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Public Safety #1 priority, large gathers in cities of any potentially dangerous group should receive similar treatment

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

They're doing the same thing to the far-right National Rally

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Muslims wanted to have a show of strength on Easter weekend. No thank you, well done France for stopping this.

Meanwhile the "British" men arrested for starting a fire destroying the Jewish ambulances in London have been named ....Hamza Iqbal, Rehan Khan and a 17 year old Pakistani.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

well done France for stopping this.

The ban was overturned by courts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo