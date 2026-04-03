France bans planned gathering of Muslims in Paris area, citing security risk

France banned a gathering of Muslims that was ‌planned in the Paris area for the coming days, due to it representing a security ‌risk, the country's top police ⁠officer said on Thursday.

"At the ⁠request of ⁠the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, ‌I have issued an order prohibiting the 40th ⁠edition ⁠of the Annual Meeting of Muslims of France, from April 3 to April 6 at the Paris–Le Bourget ⁠Exhibition Centre," the Paris police ⁠chief Patrice Faure said in ‌a post on X.

"This decision is set within a national and international context marked by heightened tensions ‌and an increased level of terrorist alert, risks of public disorder, and the large police presence on the streets in the coming days," he said.

The decision comes after France increased ​security at sensitive sites across Paris after a foiled bomb attack ‌on Bank of America's offices last weekend, in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Asked ‌to comment on the situation, Makhlouf ⁠Mameche, head of ⁠the organization that planned ​the event, confirmed the ⁠banning order and ‌added his organization would ​be making a legal appeal against the decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.