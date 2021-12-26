Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Officials have expressed concern over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in France, which reported 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours on Christmas Day Photo: AFP/File
world

France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID infections

0 Comments
PARIS

COVID infections in France hit six figures Saturday, with health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

The latest figures, from France's public health agency, come ahead of a video-conference meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new COVID safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Already on Friday, the health authority recommended adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

Now the government is moving to make the health pass issued to the vaccinated valid only if people accept the booster jab.

The pass is required for access to cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for international travel.

Some regions have already enacted their own safety measures.

At the end of last month, for example, officials in Savoie reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks, not just in indoor public spaces, but outdoors too -- a move just adopted in neighboring Italy.

The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on Dec 4, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog