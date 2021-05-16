France hits 20 million milestone in COVID vaccination drive

France aims to have 30 million first doses injected by June 15

France reached its target of injecting 20 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines Saturday, days ahead of a hugely anticipated reopening of restaurant terraces, part of an easing of the nationwide lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the milestone in a tweet that said "20 million" with a green checkmark, a number that represents around 30 percent of the population.

Health officials said the exact figure was 20,086,792; with 8,805,345 people having also had a second vaccine dose.

"It's a very important moment for the entire country, because it supports our prospects for ending this crisis," Prime Minister Jean Castex told journalists while visiting the mass vaccination site at the Porte de Versailles conference center in Paris.

The government aims to have 30 million initial doses injected by June 15, when Macron has said all adults will be able to sign up for a jab currently reserved for priority groups and adults over 50.

"It's within reach," Castex said.

Authorities also reported further declines in the number of patients requiring intensive care in hospitals.

The number of people in intensive care continued to fall Saturday, with the latest figures showing fewer than 4,271 -- down from 4,352 the previous day.

That is well below the peak of 6,001 during the "third wave" of infections that battered France starting in March.

On Wednesday, museums, theaters, cinemas and concert halls will reopen with limited capacity after six weeks of closure to halt the pandemic, and the nationwide curfew will be pushed back to 9 p.m. from 7 p.m.

Non-essential shops will also reopen and outdoor seating at cafés and restaurants will be allowed for the first time since October 30.

Cafés and restaurants will be able to serve clients indoors on June 9, and the curfew will be fully lifted on June 30 if infection rates continue to decline.

