Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organisation's headquarters in Vienna
The Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) organization's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Photo: Reuters/LEONHARD FOEGER
world

France, Germany, UK and U.S. condemn Iran's increase in uranium enrichment

1 Comment
By Jonathan Landay
WASHINGTON

France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel.

In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences Iran could face for the production hike but called for its reversal and said they remained "committed to a diplomatic solution" of the feud over Tehran's nuclear program.

"The production of high-enriched uranium by Iran has no credible civilian justification," the statement said. "These decisions ... represent reckless behavior in a tense regional context."

Since the start of Israel's offensive against Gaza's ruling Hamas militants, Iran-backed proxies have increased their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, sharply increasing tensions in the region.

Israel launched its operation in response to Hamas' Oct 7 rampage into Israel.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a report on Tuesday that Iran had reversed a months-long slowdown in the production rate of highly enriched uranium up to 60% purity.

"We condemn this action, which adds to the unabated escalation of Iran’s nuclear program," the joint statement said.

Iran on Wednesday dismissed the IAEA report as "nothing new" and said it was running its program "according to the rules."

Tehran already has enough uranium of 60% purity, if enriched to 90%, to make three nuclear bombs, according to the IAEA's theoretical definition.

Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons.

Britain, France and Germany remain parties to the 2015 deal designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Former U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the accord in 2018, prompting Iran to gradually violate its strictures.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The UK and France could have snapped back the sanctions. Now we see the consequence of appeasing madmen instead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Spacia X

GaijinPot Travel

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog