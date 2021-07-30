France lashes out at 'discriminatory' England quarantine rule

France said on Thursday it failed to understand why it was exempt from a new rule allowing fully-vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without having to quarantine.
From next week, travelers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency will be able to travel from any country on the British government's "amber" traffic light list without having to self-isolate at home for 10 days, the UK government said Wednesday. Arrivals from France are the only exception.
"This decision is discriminatory towards French people," said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune.
"It is excessive and makes no sense in terms of health policy," he told the LCI TV channel, adding that "it has no foundation in science".
The UK singled out France due to the government's concern over the "persistent presence" of the Beta variant, which is believed to be more resistant to vaccines.
But Beaune said the Delta strain accounted for fewer than five percent of COVID cases in France, and mostly occurred in overseas territories from where relatively few people traveled to the UK.
Beaune also said he regretted that travelers from the EU could still not enter the United States, even though American tourists can easily come to EU countries so long as they are vaccinated or have a negative COVID test.
"We should have kept reciprocity as a trump card up our sleeves at the European level," he said. "Perhaps Europe overall should have been tougher in the negotiations."
France on Wednesday reported just under 28,000 new COVID cases for the previous 24 hours and 40 new deaths from the virus.
A total of 111,768 people have died from COVID in France, according to health authorities.© 2021 AFP
Wakarimasen
Good neighbours
Luddite
It’s because of the Beta variant which is rampant in France. This is no different from France having special measures for those entering from the UK earlier this year.
Hiro
Ah, the EU. The most disunited and divided organization ever.
Jsapc
I don't know if you've heard, but the UK isn't part of the EU anymore.
nandakandamanda
Looking at the UK government amber list and rules, Japan is on the amber list but proof of double vaccination there does not seem to have been approved by the UK.
Hiro
@Jsapc, which is why i said divided. Some leave, other fight among themselves while others are left to suffer on their own.
Jsapc
Woudl you say it's more or less "disunited and divided" than the ex-USSR? Or ex-yugoslavia? Or the two Koreas?
zichi
The government changes the rules daily making it difficult to book overseas holidays. Japanese can travel to the UK but Brits can not travel to Japan. Brits can not travel to America but Americans can travel to Britain. Brits living in Japan can travel to America provided they didn't visit home in the last 14 days.
Antiquesaving
Hey if Boris Johnson's UK made sense then maybe I would be surprised.
But when the UK eased restrictions on USA citizens entering but retained the on Cadana which has a higher portion of its population Vaccinated and a lower infection rate, well the silliness just continues.
Madverts
Tiny political retribution from the most inept UK government ever.
venze
Notably after Brexit, UK and France are at odds more often than usual. Now Covid restrictions are adding more salt to the wound, further antagonizing the already weak relationship between the two neighbor nations lately.
Have UK and France not been traditional quarrelsome neighbors?..
gakinotsukai
It's more about having Boris Johnson's government as a neighbor the problem.
Isolationist, nationalist and incompetent.
albaleo
I think that would be England and France. There was an alliance between France and Scotland dating from 1295 (generally called the Auld Alliance in Scotland). The terms were that if either country were invaded by England, the other would also attack England. Some legal historians say the alliance is still in effect. It's common for anyone from Scotland driving to France to stick an Écosse mark on their car to avoid any bad feelings upon seeing the UK mark.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auld_Alliance
mmwkdw
People wishing to Travel during this Pandemic are not smart. I suspect it's mainly the tabloid media that are "egging" on the need of the people to travel on vacation.... most who are in their right mind, would not travel overseas should those same Tabloids be promoting the "stay at home" and promote the "visit your local attractions to support your local British community" approach.
mmwkdw
@zichi - we're talking tourists here. Why would you want to go back and forth to the UK for example when you're resident in Japan as an example....