Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Medical Marijuana
FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, police officers and a police sniffer dog stand next to 63 kilos of marijuana which where found in the car seen left, during a press conference in Paris. France's government launched a two-year nationwide experiment with medical cannabis with a view to eventual legalization. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
world

France launches 2-year experiment with medical marijuana

0 Comments
PARIS

France’s government launched a two-year nationwide experiment with medical marijuana Friday with a view to its eventual legalization.

Some 3,000 patients around the country will be given medical cannabis treatments and their health will be monitored by the national medicines watchdog, the Health Ministry said in a statement. The first prescription was issued Friday at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in southern France.

The goal is to gather data about the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic marijuana, and to prepare eventual logistical circuits for future distribution, the ministry said.

Among those eligible will be cancer patients, people with nerve pain that is not treatable by other methods, people with certain forms of epilepsy and people in palliative care.

Several European countries have already legalized medical marijuana.

The French project was approved by parliament in 2019 but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog