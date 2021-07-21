France launches vaccine pass for cultural venues

People wanting to go to cinemas, museums, sporting matches and other cultural venues in France will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting Wednesday, as the country braces for a feared spike in cases from the highly transmissible Delta variant.
The so-called "health pass" will be required for all events or places with more than 50 people, before being extended to restaurants, cafes and shopping centers in August, President Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised address last week.
Once inside, however, people can take off their face masks, which remain necessary inside shops or businesses or on public transportation.
Masks are now mandatory outside again in the southern Pyrenees-Orientales department neighboring Spain, as well as in much of the western Charente-Maritime department near Bordeaux, a popular tourist spot, where case numbers are soaring.
Outdoor mask mandates were also reimposed Tuesday in Toulouse and other nearby towns.
Health Minister Olivier Veran warned of an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant on Tuesday, when 18,000 cases were reported over 24 hours.
"That means we have an increase in the spread of the virus of around 150 percent in the last week: we've never seen that," Veran told parliament as it began debate on the stricter rules aimed at encouraging vaccine hold-outs.
The initial COVID-19 pass was implemented by decree, while lawmakers will vote on its extension to restaurants and trains or planes for long-distance travel.
From September, vaccinations will also be required for healthcare and retirement home workers, many of whom have been particularly wary or dismissive of the shots.
Over 100,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday to protest the health pass, denouncing a "dictatorship" that would discriminate against those opposed to the vaccine.
Covid-19 incidence rates now exceed the warning level of 50 per 100,000 people in Paris and across much of southern and western France, traditional vacation haunts for thousands of families.
But the government is hoping that widespread vaccination will soften the impact of a fourth wave of cases, that could again strain hospitals or require new lockdowns.
Millions of people have booked appointments for jabs since Macron's address last week, and more than 37 million people (56 percent of the population) have had at least one of the two necessary doses.
By the end of July, 40 million people will have had at least one shot, a goal reached a month ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Jean Castex told lawmakers on Tuesday.
"This is no time for doubts and hesitation," Veran said in parliament.
But in a sign of the passions unleashed by the tougher measures, two vaccination centers were vandalised over the past week, and MPs from Macron's Republic on the Move party have been the target of vitriol on social media.
Paris prosecutors said Tuesday that they were investigating death threats received by several lawmakers who have backed the new rules.
Prosecutors in the Mediterranean city of Toulon, meanwhile, opened a "public insults" inquiry over posters depicting Macron as Hitler saying "Obey, get yourself vaccinated."© 2021 AFP
28 Comments
Matej
again.18000cases.
how many deaths?
i have checked this article twice but no word about that.
56% vaccined,everyone wearing face masks,social distance etc and still...people have to be afriad and selected to kasts like in India but in high tech style...?
do you consider this as normal?
i dont!
cleo
As of the 19th, a 7-day average of 20. (Google 'covid france')
UK, population roughly equal to France, has a 7-day average of 42
Japan, with roughly double the population, has a 7-day average of 14.
US, population roughly 2.5x the population of Japan, has a 7-day average of 268.
It's a global pandemic. No, it's not normal.
As an immediate problem, yes, the death rate is very important.
But if cases are allowed to increase unchecked with many still unvaccinated, there is greater chance of variants with a greater transmission rate, higher death rate and vaccine resistance.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Nobody cares.
Most people actually use their brains, unlike the squealing covidiot herd.
Luckily they are in a minority.
Fiddlers
Bars and restaurants in Tokyo should adopt this vaccine passport after most are vaccinated then they can open as normal without masks or plastic dividers.
BigYen
33 per day, according to the link below. That's almost 1,000 per month, but with the number of cases increasing rapidly, 18,000 "severe" cases and many thousands already in hospital, that will probably go up.
https://www.sortiraparis.com/news/coronavirus/articles/216011-coronavirus-in-france-as-of-datacovid-deathssumfrlatest-datacovid-deathssumfrlat/lang/en
It's the new normal, and it's going to stay that way until the majority of people accept that in order for this to end, they have to get vaccinated. The 56% so far have had only one shot of vaccine. Two are needed, and a higher percentage of people needs to be getting them.
Norm
Excellent idea. We need a vaccine passport. It should be required in all public transportation and public venues.
The Avenger
Funny how "conspiracy theorists" were telling the truth all along!
Gooch
Once you surrender power and liberty to governments, they don't give it back without a fight.
Bernie O'Mahony
If you get vaccinated, why are you so concerned about someone who doesn't? If the vaccine works so well, you have nothing to worry about. Amazes me how much ignorance of facts there are relating to side effects of the vaccine.
GenHXZ
Has to be done thanks to the numbskulls who keep parroting 'muh freedoms' , refuse to wear a simple mask, refuse to vaccinate and allow the virus to spread more.
CS
NO, they shouldn’t.
Strangerland
It was never a theory, it was a plan. Governments have been talking about it from the start, and most of us have been supporting it. You can't suddenly retrofit that into a conspiracy theory that turned true. No one ever tried to hide this as being something that would need to be done from the start. And although the whining netizens may be an awfully squeaky wheel, the reality is that the world overwhelmingly support vaccine passports.
Don't want the vaxx: ok
Want to be treated as if you aren't willingly unclean: too bad
Expect us to feel bad: too bad
Strangerland
I vaccinated myself to protect myself. I expect others to get vaccinated to protect those who cannot be vaccinated.
Choose not to be: ok.
Want equal privileges: too bad
Expect us to feel bad: keep on waiting. And waiting. And waiting. And waiting.........
daito_hak
No it is not. Saying the same over and over does not make it true. You don't understand what the death rate is. The death rate (or mortality rate) ) is a measure of the number of deaths (in general, or due to a specific cause) in a particular population, scaled to the size of that population, per unit of time. I leave you as an exercise to calculate it.
This is BS. Provide any data and scientific publications about the association of variants and higher fatality rate (not dead rate) and vaccine resistance (and what do you mean by vaccine resistance? By itself it means nothing). Also the statement "greater chance of variants with a greater transmission rate" is equally pointless. Because this is not new, this has been known for ever by virologists, this is not specific to COVID. So making it sound dramatic is not helping.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Has to be done thanks to the numbskulls who keep parroting 'muh freedoms' , refuse to wear a simple mask, refuse to vaccinate and allow the virus to spread more.
I admire your restraint in using the word "numbskulls". I would have been inclined to up the disdain level by a factor of ten.
daito_hak
This is embarrassing non sense. I am going to get vaccinated because I am fed up of all this circus. But I am totally against this pass thing, it goes too far. Having simplistic thinking like yours is not helping. This goes way beyond just vaccination or heath. It's a social, a philosophical and a civilizational issue. It can't be resolved by such aggressive and ideologic postures.
syzyguy
good luck to all businesses able to survive without 50% of their consumer base
SuperLib
If the numbers start to spike again there will he increased support for segregation of the unvaccinated.
That's not to say I support forced vaccinations, but if they start to disrupt society again we need to minimize their impact as much as possible.
Wobot
In Osaka they're already open without that stuff.
You haven't noticed though because it's inconvenient for the narrative since it hasn't created a 10th wave for you to scream hysterically about
cleo
I gave you the figures to calculate the death rate per country. It's too difficult to work out whether 20 deaths a day in one country is more or less than 42 deaths a day in another country of similar size? More or less than 14 deaths a day in a country with twice the population?
Didn't say it was. Viruses evolve to spread as quickly and widely as possible, and also tend to become less deadly over time (a virus that kills its host immediately doesn't have a very promising future). But the more transmissible a virus is, and the more it is allowed to spread, the more likely people will become severely ill or even die before it reaches the not-so-dangerous level.
'not specific to COVID' doesn't mean stuff can just be ignored.
syzyguy
didou
This pass for all sectors of the daily life is a shame and a political hypocrisy.
Macron said he would not make the vaccine mandatory, but finally imposes it through this indirect way.
Cases have been increasing as many, especially the young people, do not care with the summer vacation and are partying, and many vaccinated also do not care anymore. Deaths remain low
didou
Governments make a vaccine mandatory or not. If it is not mandatory, why to discriminate with such a pass
qazwsx
Every time the virus moves from unvaccinated person to unvaccinated person there is a chance it can mutate into a more virulent (like Delta) or more deadly version (thankfully not yet). It is this reason that people need to get vaccinated and even vaccinated people care about the unvaccinated. If a new version appears that is immune to the current vaccines, it affects all of us.
I can’t stand people with obviously no knowledge of biology trying to equate getting a vaccine for Covid with something like a seatbelt mandate. You don’t want to wear a seatbelt, fine, you alone will die in the crash, but not getting the vaccine will affect everyone
Jsapc
People who whine about losing their perceived liberties: open up a history book. Vaccine passports have been a thing since the 1900's. That's 121 years ago.
Christopher Glen
The last thing the works should do is copy France
Christopher Glen
“Vaccine passports have been a thing since the 1900's. That's 121 years”
For safe vaccines, and not those put together in a few months after skipping numerous trials.
Christopher Glen
Winter will show the safety - or lack of it - of the jabs. Until then I’m waiting