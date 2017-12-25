Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France mobilizes 100,000 security personnel for the holidays

0 Comments
PARIS

France's government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high.

The additional security will focus on Christmas markets, shopping centers, religious buildings, public transport and tourist sites.

Citing "the context of a still-elevated terrorist threat," the Interior Ministry said in a statement that 97,000 security force personnel are mobilized for protection Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Christmas security, the ministry said extra policing was ordered around religious sites during Hanukkah earlier this month, and for Orthodox Christmas in January, "to allow the celebration of these festivities in good conditions."

A new anti-terrorism law championed by President Emmanuel Macron's government enshrines extra police powers as a result of multiple Islamic extremist attacks that killed more than 200 people in 2015-2016.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Food & Drink

Recipe: Hosomaki And Gunkan Sushi For Holiday Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome